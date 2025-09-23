Karnataka Examinations Authority allows quit option for 774 MBBS aspirants

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has offered the Quit Option to 774 MBBS aspirants who secured seats through both the all-India quota and KEA’s state quota.</p>.<p>In a statement, the Authority said 774 students who have been allotted seats by the Medical Counselling Committee have also secured seats under state quota through it.</p>.<p>"Those who wish to get admission under All India quota have been given the option to quit the state quota till 5 pm on Monday. The deposit paid by students at KEA will be refunded soon. The seats that were left after second round will be added and revised second round results will be announced".</p>.<p>The Authority has opened new registration for students who have not previously registered, from September 25 to 29.</p>