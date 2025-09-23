Menu
Karnataka Examinations Authority allows quit option for 774 MBBS aspirants

In a statement, the Authority said 774 students who have been allotted seats by the Medical Counselling Committee have also secured seats under state quota through it.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 00:34 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 00:34 IST
