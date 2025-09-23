Healthcare reforms required globally to match progress in diagnosis, treatment of Alzheimer's disease: Researchers

<p>New Delhi: A rapid reform to healthcare systems, public policy and attitude in society would be required to address burden of Alzheimer's disease in population, even as medications and blood tests present a potential in diagnosis and treatment, researchers say in a Lancet Series.</p><p>Alzheimer's disease -- the most common form of dementia -- is an ageing-related neurological disorder which steadily impacts one's memory and thought processes, eventually interfering with daily activities.</p><p>Describing new treatments and diagnostic methods for the condition in a series of three papers in <em>The Lancet journal</em>, the international team of researchers said that medications -- lecanemab and donanemab -- could slow down Alzheimer's disease from advancing.</p>.Bengaluru doctors pedal 36,000 kms, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari to raise oral health awareness.<p>The drugs, which target specific proteins in a cell, have shown an efficacy comparable to that of drugs for cancer and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, the team said.</p><p>They added that however, high costs of medicines, complex tests and less-than-optimal care for symptoms in behaviour of Alzheimer's patients could leave the affected behind.</p><p>The authors called for a coordinated action worldwide so that advancements in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's disease is matched by healthcare reforms.</p><p>The team added that most cases of the neurodegenerative disorder are seen among people at a low or normal risk, which call for measures, including a healthier urban design and restrictions on alcohol and sugary drinks, at a population-level.</p><p>The authors wrote, "We anticipate that easily accessible blood biomarkers, already available in some countries, will lead to a new diagnostic revolution and bring about major changes in health-care systems worldwide."</p><p>Even as the drugs lecanemab and donanemab have received approval from the US' Food and Drug Administration, studies have pointed to concerns regarding side-effects, such as internal bleeding in brain, and small improvements in symptoms of dementia, compared to placebo.</p>