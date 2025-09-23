Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homehealth

Healthcare reforms required globally to match progress in diagnosis, treatment of Alzheimer's disease: Researchers

They added that however, high costs of medicines, complex tests and less-than-optimal care for symptoms in behaviour of Alzheimer's patients could leave the affected behind.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 00:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 00:27 IST
healthAlzheimer'shealthcare facilities

Follow us on :

Follow Us