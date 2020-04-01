Coronavirus news live updates: Tally of positive cases crosses 1,800; death toll at 56 in India

On the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India crossed 1,800 mark, as of April 1, and the death toll touched 56. Andhra Pradesh reported 43 new cases overnight, tally in the state now rises to 87. Uttar Pradesh reported two deaths. Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal also reported deaths due to coronavirus. A Delhi doctor was also tested positive for the virus. US CDC reports 163,539 coronavirus cases and 2,860 deaths. US death toll exceeds official China tally, according to a John Hopkins report. Stay tuned for more updates.
In view of the current situation due to COVID-19, all CBSE school students studying in classes I-VIII to be promoted to the next class; Students of classes IX and XI to be promoted based on internal assessment of schools: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (ANI)
UP reports second death
Uttar Pradesh reports second death on Wednesday. Read more
Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. "These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society," they said in a statement.
Of the Rs 1125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.
Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure, and distribution reach of Wipro, the statement added.
Total 5 cases in Assam
Total 5 COVID19 positive cases have been reported in Assam - 1 shifted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital and 4 to Gauhati Medical College in Guwahati: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore for families of healthcare personnel if they die while dealing with COVID-19 cases.
Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz: The coronavirus hotspot
Ten people who arrived in Poonch district after attending Tablighi Jamaat (in Delhi's Nizamuddin) have been identified by District Administration. All of them have been kept under quarantine: Ramesh Angral SSP District Police, Poonch, Jammu & Kashmir.
18 residents of Lucknow, who participated in Nizamuddin Markaz event in Delhi, have not returned to the city. 24 foreigners who came to Lucknow after participating in the event have been admitted at Balrampur Hospital: Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey
26 people of Uttarakhand participated in Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz. They are still in Delhi. 173 out of 713 people who participated in regular jamaats at the mosque in last 28 days have been quarantined: Ashok Kumar,Director General of Police(Law & Order)
22 people from Mallapuram district had attended the (Tablighi Jamaat) meeting at Delhi's Nizamuddin. They have been placed under home quarantined on their return, says Superintendent of Police Abdul Kareem
We've identified 6 people from Puducherry & 3 from Karaikal who had attended Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi. Their samples have been taken & sent for tests. I appeal to all other people who had attended the meeting to come forward & identify themeselves: Puducherry CM
New month, more resolve and more strength: Aaditya Thackeray
"New month, more resolve and more strength to defeat corona, globally. 1st April is April Fools Day. Let’s not be fooled that we can step out.
Stay Home to Stay Safe! #WarAgainstVirus" tweets Aaditya Thackeray.
#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home?
"#DidYouKnow that Harry Potter was always safe at his home?
Yes, Voldemort never attacked Harry when he was home.
Wonder why? Well, ask any #HarryPotter fan you know!
Yes, #StayHome during #LockDown21, #StayHomeStaySafe" tweets PIB India.
Mumbai Police is conducting searches to locate the people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat
Mumbai Police is conducting searches at various locations in the city to locate the people who participated in Tablighi Jamaat (in Delhi's Nizamuddin): Mumbai Police Sources
"The BJP government is continuously shrinking our savings and income while the economy is sinking," said Congress spokespersonJaiveer Shergill.
"The BJP Govt must understand that this is not a time to extract a pound of flesh from the common man but rather pump oxygen into the income of people so they can survive," he said.
He also said, "The entire nation is going through economic grief and they were looking for economic relief but instead, by cutting the interest rate, they have added to their woes. The decision to bring down interest during lockdown is ill-timed and irrational.This decision affects 30 crore depositors and snatches the income of 90 crore individuals."
210 people who were stranded at Majnu-ka-Tilla Gurudwara shifted to schools
Around 210 people who were stranded at Majnu-ka-Tilla Gurudwara since 28th March due to coronavirus lockdown, are being shifted to schools: Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North, Delhi. (ANI)
First death of coronavirus infected patient in UP
Uttar Pradesh reported its first coronavirus-related death on Wednesday after test reports of a 25-year-old man, who died two days ago, came COVID-19 positive.
The man was admitted to the BRD Medical College here on Sunday and he was suffering from kidney and liver problems, the institute's principal Ganesh Kumar said. (PTI)
Four temporary jails have been set up in Ludhiana, Punjab
Four temporary jails have been set up to lodge the curfew violators in Ludhiana, Punjab. 6000 people can be lodged in these jails. Yesterday, we sent 200 people to these jails & released them in the evening after they gave written apologies: Police Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal (ANI)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced further measures for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic - Extension of realization period of export proceeds, review of limits of way & means advances of States/UTs, & implementation of counter-cyclical capital buffer: RBI
Huge traffic jam witnessed at Padi flyover in Chennai
Tamil Nadu: Huge traffic jam witnessed at Padi flyover in Chennai due to checking at a police checkpoint in wake of coronavirus lockdown.
Karnataka: People queue outside a liquor shop in Gadag over rumours that the shop would open for a few hours today. (ANI)
23 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar till today morning
23 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Bihar till today morning. State govt has decided to test all the people who have returned from abroad after 18th March, because we have found that even those who had no symptoms have tested positive, said Principal Secretary, Bihar Health Dept.
We have received a list of 81 people who had attended the Markaz gathering (in Nizamuddin, Delhi). 17 in Patna and 13 in Buxar have been traced as of now, we will trace others also, he said.
Two COVID-19 patients die in West Bengal
Two COVID-19 patients die in West Bengal, death count rises to six, according Health official.
6 people came back to Shivamogga from Delhi on March 28, they probably participated in Nizamuddin event
6 people came back from Delhi on March 28, they probably participated in Nizamuddin event (Markaz) as per our info. All of them are quarantined at McGann District Hospital. They don't have any symptoms of COVID-19 as of now: R Suragihalli, Shivamogga District Health Officer. (ANI)
Whereabouts of Maulana Saad are not known
Whereabouts of Maulana Saad are not known since 28th March when he was served a notice by police. Search for him is currently underway. (ANI)
Indian navy transports samples for COVID-19 testing from Goa to Pune
A Dornier aircraft of the Indian Navy carrying 30 samples for COVID-19 testing took off from INS Hansa in Goa to Pune on 31 Mar 2020.
The samples were carried by an official from the Goa State Health department. The air transportation was arranged following a request by the Secretary (Health) to the Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area.
Delhi govt has 1000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients
Of 2,361 people evacuated from Nizamuddin Markaz, 617 admitted to hospitals and rest quarantined, saysDelhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Meanwhile,as of today, Delhi govt has 1000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients. It has been decided that Lok Nayak Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital will now be used for coronavirus patients only, said Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain
Forty-three new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
Forty-three new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally in state rises to 87.
Doctor working at Delhi State Cancer Institution tests positive for COVID-19
The doctor working at Delhi State Cancer Institution has tested positive for COVID-19. She visited her brother's house recently, who returned from the United Kingdom few days back. Hospital has been shut for today&being disinfected: Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain (ANI)
MP coronavirus patient passes away
Madhya Pradesh: A 65-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore today. (ANI)
62 Indonesian & Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi quarantined in Karnataka
We got info that 62 Indonesian & Malaysian nationals who took part in prayers in Delhi (Markaz) had visited Karnataka as well. We have detected 12 such people & quarantined them. The home department will investigate the case further: B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister (ANI)
"Prime Minister
Kindly clarify whether 90 tonnes of medical equipment such as safety gears were exported to Serbia in the last 2 days. Is it a fact the safety gears are in shortfall for doctor and person involved in fight against covi d 19.
Are having enough safety gears." tweets Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi President Prakash Ambedkar.
Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April in Karnataka
"This is not an April Fool's prank. Two/ four wheelers are banned from use till the 14th of April. We will SEIZE your vehicle if you CEASE to ignore this lockdown regulation," tweets Karnataka DGP.
A Head Constable with Railway police in Mumbai have been found COVID-19 positive. He had been shifted to Kasturba Hospital and under observation. His 5 colleagues are also in Kasturba Hospital in quarantine. 8 other colleagues and 3 relatives have been asked to remain in the quarantine.
He is the second policeman to gave tested positive the earlier being a constable of CISF attached to Mumbai airport.
It is a Talibani crime by Tabhleeghi Jamaat, such criminal act can not be forgiven. They have put lives of many people in danger. Strict action should be taken against such people & organisations that defy govt directions: MA Naqvi, Union Minority Affairs Minister on Markaz case (ANI)
People in Kalaburagi defy social distancing norms as heavy crowd gathers at a vegetable market, amid coronavirus lockdown.
Total number of positive #COVID19 cases in the state is 101, including 3 deaths & 8 discharged/cured cases. (ANI)
No new case of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, as of 9 am today, total positive cases in the state still stands at 93 (including 2 Italians & 17 evacuees from Iran). Out of those 93 people, 14 tested negative later while 5 have been discharged: Rajasthan Health Department
People rushed to buy essentials in parts of Mangaluru
People rushed to buy essentials in parts of Mangaluru after coronavirus lockdown was relaxed for 9 hours (6 am to 3 pm) yesterday. Some people in the city also practiced social distancing by queuing in lines while sitting on chairs. (ANI)
Till now 60 people from Pune have been put under quarantine, in connection with Nizamuddin Markaz (in Delhi) matter; nobody has symptoms, samples being sent for testing. Tracing for others is on, said Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram.
Total number of people from Pune who attended event at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi, is more than 130, many of them either not in Pune or are untraceable. Search for them is going on, he informed.
(ANI)
I went to Delhi in connection with hearing of an SC case: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM
I went to Delhi on 2nd March in connection with the hearing of a case in Supreme Court regarding 4% reservations to Muslims. Some media outlets are saying that I had gone for religious program at Markaz (Nizamuddin), it is untrue, claims Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Amjad Basha
Twenty new coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh; total jumps to 86, according to a PTI report.
Read more:Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 1
Maharashtra: One more loses life to coronavirus
Maharashtra records one more death due to coronavirus in the state, rising the toll to 12. Death toll in India now at 50.
15 persons who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin found in Srikalahasti
Chittoor: Health department officials in Srikalahasti have identified 15 persons who had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin (Delhi). They have shifted them from Srikalahasti to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. (ANI)
COVID-19 slump expected to rival big recessions in history
The coronavirus-related recessions around the world are going to be bad — and for some of the world's major industrial nations the worst that anyone alive has experienced, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.
Andhra Pradesh Govt has issued an order deferring salaries of govt employees,in wake of COVID-19 outbreak&nationwide lockdown. The deferment of remuneration includes 100% deferment in respect of CM/Ministers/MLAs/MLCs, Corporations members, elected representatives of local bodies. (ANI)
18 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
18 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra; tally climbs to 320: Health official (ANI)
Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz emerges as coronavirus hotspot, its cleric booked
The Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as a hotspot of coronavirus as 24 people tested positive for COVID-19 following which a major area has been sealed and an FIR lodged against its cleric for violating government orders.
A 13-year-old British boy dies after contracting COVID-19, says hospital: AFP news agency
COVID-19 survivor recalls fight with fever
Numbing fever, an inability to concentrate, depression, dizziness and a general sense of simply slipping away. These are some things that most COVID-19 patients experience, said Venkataraghava P K, a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, who is the first coronavirus patient discharged in the city after a complete recovery.
China lockdown may have blocked 700,000 virus cases: Researchers
China's decision to lock down the city of Wuhan, ground zero for the global COVID-19 pandemic, may have prevented more than 700,000 new cases by delaying the spread of the virus, researchers said Tuesday.
Five things we still don't know about coronavirus
Despite extensive study by doctors and scientists across the world since the new coronavirus first appeared in China three months ago, much about the scourge is still unclear.
Lockdown chokes medical oxygen makers
With a majority ofoxygenmanufacturers and dealers having shut up shop owing to the nationwide lockdown, industry representatives foresee an adverse impact on the supply and price ofmedicaloxygenin the coming weeks.
Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered
The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered its second week on Tuesday. If one takes a step back to reason both thecauseandeffectof India’s blanketlockdownto counter the spread ofcoronavirus,threebig unknowns still remain a mystery, warranting a government explanation.
Coronavirus: Test of collaborative federalism
The central government’s attempt to combat thecoronaviruspandemic with an unprecedented total lockdown of the country has suffered a major setback as millions of economically disadvantaged people, chiefly the daily wage earners in big cities.
Health Ministry recommends anti-malarial drug for COVID-19; removes anti-HIV drugs
The Union Health Ministry has recommended the use ofanti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in combination with azithromycin on those severely suffering from COVID-19 who require ICU management.
One more dies in Maharashtra
A 50-year-old COVID-19 positive patient has passed away in Palghar, Maharashtra. He was admitted to a hospital since March 28: Palghar District Hospital.
4 new cases reported in Andhra Pradesh
4 new coronavirus positive cases reported in Visakhapatnam. They had attended the Markaz gathering in Nizamuddin (Delhi). We are trying to trace the others who attended the gathering: Visakhapatnam Administration Total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to 44
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 120
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the pandemic was reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Department said.
Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba donates Rs 25,000 in COVID-19 fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Tuesday donated Rs 25,000 from her personal savings in a special fund set up to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
India's retail trade incurs losses worth $ 30 bn last fortnight due to coronavirus pandemic: CAIT
Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday said India's retail trade has incurred losses to the tune of whopping USD 30 billion (about Rs 2.2 lakh crore) in the last fortnight alone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee donates Rs 10 lakh from personal savings to help combat COVID-19
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Nizamuddin gathering amid coronavirus scare was 'irresponsible': Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep discontent at the religious gathering at a mosque in Nizamuddin area at a time when the country is facing coronavirus pandemic.
'I feel nothing': Coronavirus-stricken Wuhan buries its dead
As China's coronavirus epicentre Wuhan awakens from its long nightmare, formerly locked-down citizens are beginning to reemerge, but for many, their first outdoor act in more than two months is grim: burying loved ones.
Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Karnataka: Wife of the doctor who treated Kalaburagi patient, India's first COVID-19 death, tests positive
Eight patients discharged so far, today two new patients were discharged, six were previously discharged
Tablighi Jamaat of Delhi a source of COVID-19 spread, if you attended the congregation, please call 080-29711171
The congregation was held between March 8th to March 20th
78 people attended the congregation
All have been quarantined
All DCs given orders
Hydroxychloquine prophylaxix to be given to all health workers in Karnataka
Training done of health workers at fever clinics
Through video conference, RGUHS has conducted training for community health workers, and taluk health workers
Maharashtra's COVID status
COVID-19 cases - 302
Discharges - 39
Total deaths so far -10
No deaths reported today
Total samples tested -6323 cumulative
Mumbai metropolitan region positive cases cross 150
Seven more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Kerala; government initiates action-plan for Kasargod
Kerala governmenthas initiateda special action plan for Kasargod district in a bid to curb a community spread in the district.
Donated Rs 5 L each to PM National Relief Fund and state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat COVID-19: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
59 people test positive in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 302.
A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus and is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Russia's top coronavirus doctor tests positive: media
FIR will be filed against those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis; strict action will be taken under Disaster Management Act: MHA
Centre seeks in Supreme Court that no media publish COVID-19 info without ascertaining facts with govt
The Centre sought a direction from the Supreme Court on Tuesday that no media outlet print, publish or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts from the mechanism provided by the government.
Three out of 10 workers might carry virus to rural areas: Centre to Supreme Court
The Centre on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court not to smoothen the migration from cities to rural areas as there may be a possibility of three out of 10 workers carrying the Coronavirus to their respective native places.
Foreign nationals include those from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan: MHA
Approximately, 2,100 foreigners visited India for 'tabligh' activities this year: MHA
Karnataka reiterates stand on border road at Kerala HC
The Karnataka government has informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday that the border road connecting on Kasargod and Mangaluru could not be opened and a decision on allowing patients would be taken by Wednesday.
IRDAI relaxes timeline for insurers to submit reinsurance plans for FY21 in view of coronavirus
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, insurance sector regulator IRDAI has allowed insurers to submit their reinsurance plans for 2020-21 with a lag as the pandemic has disrupted operations across sectors.
Confirmed coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands rise by 175 to 1,039
Jharkhand reports first case of coronavirus after woman tests positive for COVID-19
1548 people evacuated from Tabliqi Jamaat HQ. Of this 441 have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and are in hospital. Rest are in quarantine facilities. So far 24 among them have tested positive for COVID-19. There could be rise in Covod19 cases due to Nizamuddin incident: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
FMCG major ITC has commenced production of Savlon sanitisers at its newly commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh to cater to the soaring demand due to the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic.
Commissioned in November 2019, the factory at Manpura in Himachal Pradesh the facility is designed to produce premium fine fragrances.
Amidst the global health crisis and the unprecedented surge in demand for hand hygiene products like sanitisers, ITC, on a war footing, repurposed this world class perfume facility to help produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon Hand Sanitisers, the company said in a statement.
During these challenging times, ITC has redoubled its efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market. This intervention will enable ITC to meet the demand surge for sanitisers in the market. In line with the Government order and in public interest, ITC has also reduced prices of Savlon sanitisers and is working overnight to reach the new stocks with the revised prices to the market. ITC has also reinforced its efforts to enhance awareness about the importance of hand hygiene through campaigns across digital, print and other communication platforms, said Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd.
10 states set up dedicated coronavirus funds
Amid controversy over PM-CARES, at least 10 state governments, including Congress-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have set up dedicated funds to raise money to fight the challenge posed by COVID-19.
The industrialists of Karnataka have joined hands with the Karnataka state government to fight against COVID-19. Several firms have announced donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19.
Asian Paints has donated Rs 2 crores to the relief fund while Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited has donated Rs 31 lakhs, Xiaomi Technologies and JM Financial Rs 25 lakhs each, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Rs 23 Lakhs, Kennametals Rs 15 lakhs, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd Rs 10 lakhs.
Samsung R&D has announced that it will be importing health kits worth Rs one crore from Korea. Toyota Kirloskar, apart from donating Rs 31 lakhs, is also providing 500 bodysuit sets to doctors and nurses and food for 1,200 poor families in Ramanagar district. Himarsinghka Seide has taken the responsibility of providing pillow covers, towels, and bedsheets worth Rs 10 crore while Britain Industries, Wipro, GSK, and Jothy labs will be supplying their products to affected people in the state.
Public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Steel commit Rs 250 crore to the PM-CARES Fund
The decision in this regard was taken at the video conference held by the minister Dharmendra Pradhan with all the heads of the CPSEs under the ministry of steel.
All the Steel Ministry CPSEs will be diverting their CSR funds towards the PM Cares Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Kerala to explore Ayurveda in fighting COVID-19; Homeopaths aggrieved over neglect
While the Kerala government has decided to explore the scope of Ayurvedain fighting COVID-19, the Homeopaths in the state are upset that the government was not promoting Homeopathy even as the centre has approved it for countering COVID-19.
Not everyone needs to wear masks; following social distancing is more important to prevent COVID-19 spread: Health Ministry official
Coronavirus: Selfie-based AI solution tracking people in home quarantine
If you are in home-quarantine, just don't jump out, for there is a third eye tracking you.
We have tested 42,788 samples for COVID-19 out of which 4,346 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
Government is working to ensure availability of protective gear for medical personnel: Health Ministry
Over 21,000 relief camps operational in various states, UTs where more than 6.6 lakh people are sheltered, says MHA official
Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898
Iran said Tuesday 141 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries to 2,898.
Coronavirus: Dalai Lama donates to PM-CARES Fund, extends support to govt efforts to combat coronavirus
The Dalai Lama has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his support to the measures being taken by India, within the country and among SAARC nations, to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 55
The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reached to 55, as six more persons were confirmed to have contracted the deadly disease.
One staff nurse of a hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula has tested positive for COVID-19; she is in isolation now: Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula. Haryana Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 22 in the state.
Confusion prevails among borrowers over three-month moratorium as many get EMI reminders
With many getting payment reminders, confusion prevails among borrowers, term-plan investors and credit cardholders over the implementation of the three-month moratorium on all loan repayments amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study
Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources.
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours: govt
3 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally in state reaches 73
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 73, an official said.
COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 100 mark
With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday,the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.
Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank extend moratorium on term loans for 3 months after RBI directive
Press note issued by Markaz Nizamuddin, dated 31.3.2020
Markaz Nizamuddin is the international headquarters of Tabilghi Jamaat for close to 100 years. Visitors/guests/devotees/worshippers from across the globe throng the place for pre-scheduled programs lasting for no more than 3-5 days. All the programs are decided a year in advance in order to facilitate visitors from far-off places to plan their participation.
When Hon’ble Prime Minister announced the “Janta Curfew”, for 22nd March 2020, the ongoing program in Markaz Nizamuddin was discontinued immediately, however due to sudden cancelation of rail services across the country on 21st March 2020, a large group of visitors who had to depart by way of railways got stuck in the Markaz premises.
On 22nd March 2020, “Janta Curfew” was observed and accordingly visitors were advised not to venture out until 9 PM as desired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, therefore the plans to move back to their native places by way of means other than railways also did not materialize. Before the Janta Curfew could be lifted at 9PM, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6AM on 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home. Despite this challenging situation, with the help of Markaz administration, around fifteen hundred visitors left Markaz Nizamuddin by availing whatever meager transport was available.
Suddenly on the evening of 23rd March, a further nationwide lockdown was announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister with clear message for people to stay-put wherever they are. Under such compelling circumstances there was no option for Markaz Nizamuddin but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions till such time that situation becomes conducive for their movement or arrangements are made by the authorities.
On 24th March 2020, suddenly a notice was issued by SHO, P.S. Hazrat Nizamuddin, seeking closure of Markaz premises. The same was responded on 24th March 2020, stating that the compliance of the directions regarding closure of Markaz is already underway and around 1500 people had departed the previous day, thus leaving around 1000 visitors belonging to different states and nationalities in Markaz. It was also informed that the Ld. SDM concerned had been requested to issue vehicle passes so that the remaining people could be sent back to their native places outside of Delhi. It is relevant to indicate here that lists of 17 vehicles with registration numbers along with the names of the drivers plus their license details were submitted to the Ld. SDM so that the stranded visitors/guests could be ferried towards their destination. The requisite permission is still awaited.
On 25th March 2020, the Tehsildaar along with medical team visited the Markaz, full cooperation was provided for their inspection as well as in preparation of list of visitors, many of whom were examined by them.
On 26th March 2020, the Ld. SDM visited Markaz Nizamuddin and called us for a further meeting with the Ld. DM. We met the Ld. DM, apprised him of the stranded visitors and once again sought permission for the vehicles arranged by us.
The next day, i.e. 27th March 2020, six persons were taken for medical check-up.
On 28th March 2020, the Ld. SDM and WHO team visited the Markaz and 33 persons were taken for medical checkup to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital. Surprisingly on the same day another notice was issued, this time by the Office of ACP, Lajpat Nagar, reiterating the prohibitory orders and warning of legal action, this being totally oblivious of the above deliberations and steps that had already been taken by Markaz Nizamuddin in consultation with the authorities. However, the same was replied in detail vide letter dated 29th March 2020.
Yesterday, 30th March 2020, a rumour started gaining ground across social media that allegedly people affected with COVID-19 are present in Markaz. It is also being circulated that certain deaths have occurred due to the same. Unexpectedly, as reported by ANI, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi went on to say that he has directed authorities to take legal action against the administration of Markaz. It is humbly stated that if the above fact-check could have been done by the Office of Hon’ble Chief Minister, the authorities would have apprised him about their visits, deliberations and cooperation extended by the Markaz in order to disperse the remaining visitors. During this entire episode, Markaz Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states. It did not let them violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets.
Markaz Nizamuddin would like to humbly offer the entire premises as a quarantine facility to help the authorities tide-over the challenge of current pandemic. Throughout its 100-year existence, Markaz Nizamuddin has an unblemished history of cooperating with administration/ authorities and always upholding the rule of law in letter and spirit. In the present challenge of COVID-19, Markaz stands with the law enforcement authorities and shall remain forthcoming in complying with all the guidelines issued by them.
65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Official
Karnataka reports seven more cases from yesterday, tally at 98
We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible: Manish Tiwari
"We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible. India’s ratio for coronavirus testing is the lowest at 32/10 lakh people while in U.K. it is 921/10 lakh people & U.S.A it is 2600/10 lakh people," says Congress leader Manish Tiwari.
"WHO has issued an advisory and they are also emphasising on the need for conducting more tests, the only antidote to COVID-19 spreading is more testing," he said at a press meet.
"States say they do not have sufficient testing kits, they have kept some in reserve, for when the situation gets worse. 17 companies had applied to make testing kits; only 4 were approved. Govt. told the rest to get FDA and EU approval," he said.
He also said thatit is not easy to get FDA or EU approval in the current scenario and hence we request the Govt. to come up with a plan to get maximum number of testing kits without compromising quality and make the same available across India.
Venkara Raghava, from Bengaluru who was infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered now. He says,"I am doing perfectly well now. I had travelled to Los Angeles via Heathrow airport, that is when I came in contact with many travellers. I might have picked up the infection there."
"When I landed back in Bengaluru on Mar8, I had fever, I isolated myself. Same day I went to a hospital where my travel history was taken&I was tested positive for COVID-19. Next day, I was admitted to the isolation centre. My entire family was tested negative," said V Raghava, Bengaluru
"COVID-19 is like regular viral fever, nothing to be scared of. At the isolation centre one has to take care of themselves, unlike at hospital where doctors and nurses take care of the patient," he said.
Total number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab is 41 including 3 deaths
The total number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab is 41 including 3 deaths. The state's first COVID19 patient has now fully recovered. We are tracing and testing all connections of all positive patients, says Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and state Finance minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders that salaries of all elected representatives, including CM and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March.
Total positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40
17 new COVID19 positive cases detected since 9 PM last night, taking the total positive cases in Andhra Pradesh to 40. Most of these people are those who had attended religious meeting in Delhi or are the contacts of those who attended: Director, Health&Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66
17 new coronavirus cases in Indore; Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66, a Health Ministry official informed PTI.
24 people who took part in religious congregation in Nizamuddin West have tested COVID-19 positive, saidDelhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.
700 people quarantined in Nizamuddin West, around 335 admitted to hospitals, Jain said.
Home Ministry has found a violation of visa rules by foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to Government sources, reported ANI.
As per policy guidelines of Indian Visa issued by GoI, preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio-visual display/ pamphlets pertaining to religious ideologies is not allowed. All foreigners who attended may be barred, the sources told ANI.
Meanwhile,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are held a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting.
"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting," Baijal said.
"Administration needs to continue awareness programs about social distancing.Information,education and communication activities need to be intensified on ground. Social distancing norms have to be ingrained in one & all," he said.
Number of COVID-19 cases increase to 73 in Gujarat
Gujarat: "Number of COVID-19 cases increase to 73. Two new cases detected today. Six deaths. Five patients have been discharged, three among them are more than 60 years old," Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi
Man under home isolation commits suicide
Chhattisgarh: A 35-yr-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under isolation home by the health dept after his return from Tamil Nadu, commits suicide. He had no symptoms relating to Coronavirus. Police says, "Reason for suicide unknown. A year ago, he lost his wife & son."
Jindal Steel and Power has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund
Naveen Jindal controlled Jindal Steel and Power has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund.
Dargah Sharif has no connection with the Tableghi Jamat Markaz of Nizamuddin
The Dargah Sharif has no connection with the Tableghi Jamat Markaz of Nizamuddin, Khadim of Nizamuddin Dargah, Altamash Nizami tells DH. The Dargah had stopped all the gatherings since the second week of March as Coronavirus pandemic started gripping India. The Tableghi Jamat Markaz, which has believed to have witnessed hight transmission of COVID-19, is situated half a kilometre away from Dargah.
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83: Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh (ANI)
Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar, Peapally Mandal, Kurnool district rides a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus, to create awareness among the public about the pandemic. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Progressive COVID-19 positive cases 225
Maharashtra:Progressive COVID-19 positive cases 225
Mumbai corporation has sent a list of 48 cases including those from private labs. The lab reports are being validated.
4 new Coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan.A44-yr-old man from Jhunjhunu with travel history to Dubai, a 17-yr-old girl from Ajmer & a 65-yr-old man from Dungarpur, both are contacts of an earlier positive case & a 60 yr-old man from Jaipur.Total number of cases in the state is 76, according to theRajasthan Health Dept (ANI)
Nizamuddin: 860 people shifted from Markaz building
With the help of the Health Department around 860 people have been shifted from Markaz building, Nizamuddin to hospitals. Around 300 more people are yet to be evacuated: Delhi Police sources
Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally now rises to 8
Man who returned from London tests positive, rising theChhattisgarh COVID-19 tally to 8, according to PTI.
One more person dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal
One more person dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal taking the death toll in the state to three. Three more persons tested positive for the infection taking the number of the infected persons in Bengal to 25.
Kanika Kapoor is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well
Kanika Kapooris asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow. (ANI)
CCB police seize fake N 95 masks
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have conducted raid on a godown of a company which was indulged in making fake masks and put N 95 seal on them and sell it for high price to make easy and quick money.
Around 12,300 masks worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized. Police were shocked to learn the accused persons have already sold around 70,000 fake masks worth Rs 1.05 crore.
68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt
A 68-year-old man who had been tested positive for coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure, according to theMedical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (ANI)
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 31
The spread of novelcoronavirusin India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprintin the country, affecting 1,267people.
Track the state-wiseconfirmed cases here
One more positive case in Chhattisgarh
A resident of Korba has been tested positive for cornavirus: NM Nagarkar, Director, Raipur AIIMS This takes the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Chhattisgarh to 8.
9 test positive in Jaipur
Eight more COVID-19positive cases reported in Jaipur, all are family members of a person who is already positive. A person from Alwar with travel history to the Philippines has been tested positive: Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department.
With 11 positive COVID-19 cases in day, J&K tally reaches 49
The COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar in Jammu and Kashmir with 11 cases reported as positive on Monday taking the total number to 49. Of these, two patients have died while two have recovered.
Railways to start parcel services to help supply of goods amid lockdown
In an attempt to supply essential commodities in the country during lockdown period, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special parcel train.
Generally, parcel vans are attached to passenger trains. Since the suspension of passenger trains, all parcel movement came to a stand still.
No plan yet to airlift Indians from UK despite appeals
India still does not have any plan to evacuate its citizens from the United Kingdom, although several of them have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government in New Delhi to help them return in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi Government to ask the police to register FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin: Delhi Govt Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz & 163 people from Nizamuddin, likely to be infected with COVID-19, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi. (ANI)
Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions on coronavirus pandemic
PM Narendra Modi holds video conference with 130 Indian missions abroad to get global sense of COVID-19 situation
Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital; third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab: Doctor
COVID-19: Burial would not be allowed
In a significant order aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Mumbai civic body has decided to cremate all bodies of COVID-19 victims irrespective of religion. (DHNS)
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala out of which, 17 have foreign travel history. With this, total cases rise to 213 in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka taking positive cases in the state to 88. Of the 5, one is a close contact of an earlier confirmed patient and4 others are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, from where a person had tested positive:Karnataka Health Department
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar
A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.
A volunteer, wearing face mask, stands inside a Delhi Government school sheltering migrantsat Ghazipur in east Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra: An 80-year-old person who tested positive for Coronavirus passed away today at a private hospital in Mumbai. The total number of positive cases is 216 in the state, of which 39 people have been discharged. 10 people have died due to COVID-19 till now in Maharashtra.
Railways in talks with Armed Forces Medical Services, Ayushman Bharat on setting up isolation wards in coaches to treat COVID-19 patients.
Want lockdown to end? Stay home, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa
Lifting the lockdown restrictions will depend on how strictly citizens follow them, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday, while warning strict action against those who do not comply.Lifting the lockdown restrictions will depend on how strictly citizens follow them, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday, while warning strict action against those who do not comply.
Post-coronavirus delay, Tokyo Olympics announces new dates; To run from July-August 2021
The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.
Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.
Prince Charles out of self-isolation and in good health, says spokesman
COVID-19 cases rise to 88 including 14 cured in Uttar Pradesh. Maximum 36 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar following by Meerut (13). Thus, 50 per cent cases reported in two clusters where containment exercise is underway: UP Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad
Karnataka Waqf Board directs mosques play audio messages on coronavirus awareness
The Karnataka State Wakf Board has directed all mosques in the state to play its audio messages through its loudspeakers four times a day to spread awareness about coronavirus.
All central government departments to appoint nodal officers to deal with public grievances related to COVID-19: Personnel Ministry
Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs for all those who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private/government/transportation centres such as doctors/nurses/police/courier services: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Universities and College Teachers in Maharashtra will contribute one day's salary for State Govt's fight against Coronavirus. (DHNS)
Jammu Kashmir Police personnel distribute food among needy people living in slums in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus: DGCA says all personnel dealing with cargo flight ops must be provided protective gear like masks and gloves.
38,442 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far; 3,501 of them done on Sunday: ICMR official
Health Ministry clarifies that the country is still in the local transmission stage, if it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet. (ANI)
Homeless people eat food sitting in lines outside a shelter during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novelcoronavirusin New Delhi on March 30, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Govt seeks feedback from IAS officers on COVID-19 preparedness
The central government has asked over 600 IAS officers to give feedback on a questionnaire related to its preparedness against coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday.
As of now, 3.34 lakh PPEs available in various hospitals across the country. About 60,000 PPE kits already procured&supplied by Govt. Indian Red Cross Society has arranged 10,000 PPEs from China which have also been received&are being distributed: Government of India
HAL has pledged Rs 20 crores from its CSR fund to PM CARES Fund. In addition to it, HAL employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs. 6.25 crores. Cumulatively it works out to Rs. 26.25 crores: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
Delhi LG has given directions for strict action against DMs, DCPs for any violation of coronavirus lockdown: Officials
Anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during coronavirus lockdown would be sent to shelters, LG tells DMs, DCPs
PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing after his uncle's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.
Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon tests positive for coronavirus
PM said that the entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit&patience in facing COVID-19. Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi used to say that serving poor is the best way to serve the nation, he praised the dedication of participating organization towards serving humanity: PM's Office
Spain announces 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, total rises to 7,340
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a church during a nationwide lockdown, impose in the wake ofcoronaviruspandemic, in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
4 more COVID-19 cases detected positive in Kashmir; 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. They have contact history with previous positive cases: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)
Admiring dedication: Amidst lockdown, cop travels 20 hours on foot to join duty in MP
Unfazed by the nationwide lockdown, a 22-year-police constable walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty.
3 more test positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan:1 in Bhilwara and 2 in Jaipur. Jaipur patients are mother and son of a person who earlier tested positive and patient in Bhilwara was being operated upon in Bangar hospital whose doctors tested positive.62 cases so far in the state. (ANI)
UK PM's advisor Cummings has symptoms of coronavirus, in self-isolation: Daily Mail
Coronavirus: In Iraq, no resting place for the dead
For Saad Malik, losing his father to the novelcoronaviruswas only the beginning of his nightmare.
For over a week, cemeteries across Iraq refused to allow the elderly man's burial.Fearing the respiratory illness could somehow spread from the corpses to nearby population centres, Iraqi religious authorities, tribes and townspeople have sent the bodies of COVID-19 victims back to hospital morgues, where they are piling up.
Customers wearing masks buy vegetables in a market during the complete lockdown imposed to contain the spread ofcoronavirus, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
India's vegetable oil demand set to drop for first time in decades
Demand for vegetable oil in India is poised to fall for the first time in decades as restaurants have pulled down their shutters to comply with a government order that imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Beware of Fake News
Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil administration. It's clarified that this is absolutely fake: Indian Army (ANI)
52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maha toll reaches 9
A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Monday, taking the toll due to the viral infection in Maharashtra to nine, an official said.
Kerala High Court grants interim bail to the trial prisoners
Kerala High Court grants interim bail to the trial prisoners and remand accused, in the light of coronavirus outbreak. The interim bail has been currently granted till April 30.
After getting bail the accused should report to local police station immediately, after reaching their residence. Those released on bail must strictly follow the lockdown instructions. After bail period, accused should appear in the respective trial courts.
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 10
A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited the women's hostel at Indian Institute of Information Technology
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited the women's hostel at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal to review preparedness for coronavirus.
2 domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N95 masks per day. It's expected to go up to 1 lakh per day within next week. Hospitals in India have 11.95 lakh N95 masks in stock. Additional5 lakhs were distributed during last 2 days & 1.40 lakhs being distributed today: Health Ministry (ANI)
17 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu
17 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu bringing the total number of cases in the state to 67, said Tamil Nadu Health Department
60 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan till March 30
60 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, with Bhilwara reporting maximum 25 cases, said Raghu Sharma, State Health Minister.
65-year-old man from Nayagaon has tested positive for COVID-19
A 65-year-old man from Nayagaon has tested positive for COVID-19. Teams have started investigation for contact tracing in the jurisdiction of Punjab and Chandigarh
Members of transgender community distribute ration packets
Members of transgender community distributed ration packets, cash & cooked food among the needy in Godhra yesterday amid Coronavirus lockdown, in Gujarat. (ANI)
Government of Madhya Pradesh release 5,000 convicts on parole
We are releasing about 5,000 convicts on Emergency parole of 60 days. Another 3,000 undertrials to be released on Interim Bail of 45 days, in the next 2 days: Government of Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal interacts with CM Arvind Kejriwal
Interacted with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers. Discussed further measures to enforce lockdown & maintain social distancing to contain the spread of #Coronavirus as per instructions of Govt of India, saidDelhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (ANI)
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 30
We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the statewise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).
The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 1,172 as of March 30.
AIIMS to convert Apex Trauma Centre complex into COVID-19 hospital
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to convert it’s Apex Trauma Centre complex into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.
First coronavirus patient in Kashmir tests negative
A woman from Srinagar who was the first coronavirus patient in Kashmir has been tested negative yesterday: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Andhra Pradesh reports two new cases of coronavirus
Andhra Pradesh reports two new cases of coronavirus, number rises to 23 in state, according to PTI.
No decision has been taken on IPL yet
No decision has been taken on IPL yet. We will wait and watch the situation and take a call accordingly, according toBCCI Sources, ANI reported.
IPL was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was later postponed to April 15 in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Karnataka: Justice K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital at Deralakatte in Mangaluru has started telemedicine services using WhatsApp, to enable patients to consult doctors and get medical advice, during coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)
"This service has been started due to Coronavirus pandemic. The patients can contact their respective doctors& get advice. Y'day, 300 plus patients approached our doctors through this service," saidDr S Hiremath, Medical Superintendent, Justice KS Hegde Charitable Hospital, Mangaluru.
Six new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total rises to 69
Six new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the total cases in the state rises to 69. The total number of cases in India rises to 1,151 with the death cases toll at 30.
Coronavirus lockdown: 17 migrant labourers from UP was intercepted by police in Andheri
A tempo carrying 17 migrant labourers from UP was intercepted by police in Andheri area y'day.After investigation by police,all labourers were sent to their respective homes. Police has registered a case under relevant sections against the tempo driver. (ANI)
1 coronavirus positive case reported in Jodhpur
1 coronavirus positive case reported in Jodhpur today. A 41-yr-old resident of Ladakh,evacuated from Iran, came to Jodhpur on 25th March&is admitted at MDH Hospital here. Total positive cases in state rises to 60: Addl Chief Secy, Dept of Medical Health&Family Welfare, Rajasthan. (ANI)
Liquor sales were stopped in Kerala
With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following coronavirus lockdown, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors.
Kerala govt also has asked Excise Dept to provide free treatment to and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to de-addiction centers. CM had said that the govt is also considering option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.
Kushal Pal - a resident of Barola village has waived off the rent of his 50 tenants, requesting them to not leave their residences or go back to their native place amid Coronavirus lockdown. He also provided packets of flour to all his tenants, his driver & security guard.
"Everyone should do this. We should help people in such tough times. I have 50 tenants & the rent would've been around Rs 1.50 Lakh but I waived it off for this month. I have also given 5 kg packets of flour to them, our security guard, my driver, and the domestic help," says Kushal Pal.
85, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi
About 85 people, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi last night. As of now, the hospital has registered a total of 106 people possibly infected with COVID-19: Officials to ANI
No plans to extend lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba
No plans to extend the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, said Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra,as the tally now jumps to 215, according to the state health official.
Maharashtra has the maximum number ofcases in India.12 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra -
Pune (5), Mumbai (3), Nagpur (2), Kolhapur (1), Nashik (1), andthe total number of coronavirus cases in the state rises to 215, reports Maharashtra health department.
Eight new COVID-19 cases in MP; total climbs to 47: Health official
Regional Managers & Depot Managers are directed to comply with following order - They should ensure that the buses should have stickers pasted on the front left wind screen "For Staff of essential services only & on govt today".: Delhi Transport Corporation, Govt of NCT of Delhi. (ANI)
One more positive case in Punjab
Punjab: Ramnagar Sainian village of Patiala dist sealed by the local admn as a precautionary measure after a 21-yr-old resident of the village, who returned from Nepal, tested positive for COVID19 & his 14-member family tested negative. Residents have been asked to stay at home. (ANI)
8 new Coronavirus positive cases
8 new Coronavirus positive cases- 7 in Indore and 1 in Ujjain; Total number of positive cases in Indore is 32: Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border
Uttarakhand: Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border town of Dharchula, following to lockdown due to Coronavirus threat
2nd coronavirus death in West Bengal
A 44-year-old woman from West Bengal's Kalimpongdied of Covid-19 infection taking the toll in the state to two. She died at around 2 am on Sunday.
Death toll in India rises to 30.