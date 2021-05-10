Coronavirus News Live: 17.56 crore vaccine doses given to states for free, says MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur stated that the Centre had given 17.56 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states for free, countering Rajya Labha LoP Kharge's query on how the Rs 35,000 crore allotted for vaccine procurement was being used. India on Sunday recorded its highest ever single-day death toll of 4,187 and saw 4,01,078 new cases. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
People also dying due to fear of Covid-19: UP education minister Suresh Khanna
Uttar Pradesh Medical EducationMinisterSuresh Khanna on Sunday said that people who test positive for Covid-19 are spreading fear of the disease and that is also causing many deaths.
Getting people vaccinated only long-term solution to Covid-19 crisis in India: Anthony Fauci
Getting people vaccinated is the only long-term solution to the current Covid-19 crisis in India, America's top public health expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday as he called for scaling up manufacturing of coronavirus vaccines both domestically and globally to fight the deadly pandemic.
17.56 crore free Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states: Anurag Thakur
Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur on Sunday said the government has provided 17.56 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses so far to states and union territories for inoculation of people of all age groups and 46 lakh doses will be supplied to them in the next three days.
Karnataka enters lockdown: Full list of what's allowed and what's not allowed
Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Friday imposed a complete lockdown in the state from May 10 to May 24.
Rising black fungus cases among Covid-19 patients in Karnataka raises alarm
For 38-year-old Vishwanath (name changed), an autorickshaw driver in the city, surviving Covid-19should have been cause for celebration. But even before he was discharged, he started to feel an unusual pain in his face and a swelling of his eye.
