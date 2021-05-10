Coronavirus News Live: 17.56 crore vaccine doses given to states for free, says MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur stated that the Centre had given 17.56 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states for free, countering Rajya Labha LoP Kharge's query on how the Rs 35,000 crore allotted for vaccine procurement was being used. India on Sunday recorded its highest ever single-day death toll of 4,187 and saw 4,01,078 new cases. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...