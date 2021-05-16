Coronavirus News Live: Hyderabad receives second shipment of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines

The deadly second wave of the Covid-19 seems to have calmed as the daily cases fall for seven straight days, however, concerns over high daily fatalities continue to remain. The numbers may also not reflect the situation accurately as rural India, where testing rates are low, continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus. Stay tuned for more updates.
Hyderabad receives second shipment of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Covid probably India's greatest challenge since independence: Raghuram Rajan
Covid-19 pandemic is probably India's greatest challenge since independence, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday and added that in many places the government was not present to help the people for various reasons.
Covid-19 crisis: Jolt for ‘Brand Modi’?
'Time’ magazine had Narendra Modi on the cover of its June 2, 2014 edition – hailing him as the “New Face of India”. He had just taken over as the new Prime Minister after leading the Bharatiya Janata Party to a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections held in April-May that year. The magazine published from New York again had in its April 16, 2015 edition an article on Modi, written by none else but the then American President Barack Obama himself, and titled “India’s Reformer-in-Chief”.
Following the announcement of a two-week lockdown, people were seen leaving for their hometowns in West Bengal
Ladakh reported 177 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday
On Saturday, Mizoram reported 181 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka faces severe shortage of drug to treat black fungus
Critical shortage of an anti-fungal drug required to treat mucormycosis or black fungus, which is increasingly being found in Covid patients and those who have recovered from the disease, has become a new source of worry for Covid-battered Karnataka.
Amid low testing, govt says Covid-19 has peaked in Bengaluru
With the introduction of a more stringent lockdown from May 10, the state government has managed to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases by a third. Municipal officials believe the second wave has peaked. But just how much of this is due to official containment efforts is questionable.
As Covid rages, India lands in a vaccine mess of its own making
Medical and public health experts have squarely blamed the Centre for its abject failure in arranging adequate number of doses.
