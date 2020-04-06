Coronavirus: Nurses move SC on 'extreme risks', seek more steps from Centre

Nurses move SC on 'risks', seek more steps from Centre

Ashish Tripathi
  • Apr 06 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 01:37 ist
Staff members of a hospital carry candles and oil lamps to show solidarity with people who are affected by the coronavirus, and with doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers from all over the world during a 21-day nationwide lockdown in Kolkata, April

The 'United Nurses Association' has approached the Supreme Court for a direction to the Centre to formulate a 'National COVID-19 Management Protocol' to address concerns related to the extreme risks faced by healthcare workers across the country.

In a PIL, the Kerala-based body sought an order to expand the scope of personal accident cover provided under the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Health Workers Fighting COVID-19' to include all healthcare workers, including those recruited on ad hoc basis.

"So far, seven doctors working in different hospitals and clinics in the national capital have tested positive for COVID-19. A large number of healthcare workers including nurses and doctors are infected in various states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi etc. At least 50 nurses are under quarantine or isolation and many of them have tested positive," it contended.

Maintaining that protecting healthcare workers should be of paramount importance, the petitioner said it is the duty of the governments to extend them every possible help and assistance.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Centre to ensure that protection kits were made available to all healthcare professionals working in isolation wards, or in close proximity of infected patients.

 

