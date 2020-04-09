Coronavirus: Special flight to repatriate Swiss, European nationals from Mumbai, Delhi

Swiss airlines on Thursday operated a special flight from Zurich to Mumbai and New Delhi to repatriate Swiss and European nationals stranded in India due to cancellation of commercial international flights in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The special flight, a wide-bodied A330 aircraft, is scheduled to depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Thursday at 9.45 pm local time and reach Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi shortly past midnight.

The return flight, LX147 from Delhi to Zurich, is scheduled to depart at 1.35 am in the small hours of Friday carrying Swiss and other European nationals home at a time when no international flights are operating to and from India due to the global air traffic lockdown.

“We are tasked with the duty and privilege to bring people back to their homes in this time of unprecedented global crisis. We are thankful to be able to help the government officials in India and Switzerland with this special flight,” George Ettiyil, Senior Director Sales South Asia – Lufthansa Group, said.

SWISS, the airline of Switzerland, serves over 100 destinations in 45 countries worldwide from Zurich and Geneva and carrying some 19 million passengers a year with its fleet of around 90 aircraft.

Since March 14, Lufthansa Group airlines – SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, and Eurowings – have flown around 220 special flights back to the home countries of Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Belgium, involving more than 40,000 holiday makers.