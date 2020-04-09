Coronavirus: Tata Sky, Airtel DTH to air HRD Ministry's educational Swayam Prabha channels during lockdown

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH will air three educational Swayam Prabha channels run by the HRD Ministry during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

"To enable learners to continue their education and learning even sitting at home in this difficult situation arisen due to unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19, Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators were requested to air some SWAYAM PRABHA channels on their DTH platform and they have agreed to do so," Nishank said.

SWAYAM PRABHA is a group of 32 DTH channels providing quality educational curriculum-based course contents covering diverse disciplines such as arts, science, commerce, performing arts, social sciences and humanities subjects, engineering, technology, medicine and agriculture to all teachers, students and citizens across the country interested in lifelong learning.

These channels were earlier available only on DD-DTH, Dish TV and Jio TV App.