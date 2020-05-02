Coronavirus: UAE sends medical supplies, India reciprocates with 88 docs, nurses

UAE sends medical supplies, India reciprocates

 India is sending a team of 88 doctors and nurses to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to help the West Asian nation to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE too on Saturday sent a special aircraft with seven metric tons of medical supplies to help India deal with the outbreak. 

“The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years,” Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, Abu Dhabi’s envoy to New Delhi, said.

The consignment of medical supplies the UAE sent to India will come to the aid of approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

The UAE embassy in New Delhi also worked with the Government of India to send a team of healthcare professionals to the West Asian nations. India earlier deployed a Rapid Response Team of medical professionals in Kuwait and Maldives.

“Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and we act out of our conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity,” said the UAE envoy to India. 

