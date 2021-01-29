Coronavirus vaccine live updates: India was the fastest to reach 1 million vaccinations, says govt

The United States' top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said that a handful of new coronavirus strains would be able to adjust to the vaccines but remained positive of scientists' ability to make the Covid-19 vaccine more effective. He was particularly concerned about the South African variant's ability to diminish the power of the vaccine. In Karnataka, an estimated 44% of the designated beneficiaries have received the coronavirus vaccine. Stay tuned for more updates..
67% of active Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra; Over 28 lakh vaccinated so far
Nearly 67% of India’s new Covid-19 infections come from only two states – Kerala and Maharashtra—each accounting for more than 40,000 active cases.
How the coronavirus turns the body against itself
The coronavirus can warp the body’s defenses in many ways — disarming the body’s early warning systems, for example, or causing immune cells to misfire. But a spate of new studies suggests another insidious consequence: The infection can trigger the production of antibodies that mistakenly attack the patient’s own tissues instead of the virus.
AstraZeneca, UK PM defend Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness
AstraZeneca and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday defended the effectiveness of the company's Covid-19 vaccine after regulators in Germany said it should not be given to over-65s.
UK tightens overseas travel rules, warns holidaymakers of fines
The UK government has further tightened its overseas travel measures and warned British holidaymakers that they could face fines of 200 pounds as their journeys do not fall within the coronavirus lockdown valid travel exceptions.
India sends free AstraZeneca vaccines to Sri Lanka for Friday rollout
India sent half a million free doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka on Thursday, officials said, part of diplomatic efforts by Delhi to deepen ties with its neighbours.
