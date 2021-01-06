Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Amid Covaxin's approval criticism, CDSCO changes stance to say vaccine 'safe and effective'

In an inexplicable U-turn, a regulatory expert panel has changed its opinion on Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine from a product that needs “updated immunogenicity, safety and efficacy data for further consideration” to “a vaccine that has been found safe and effective” within four days. The move comes after Covaxin's approval was criticised due to lack of trials data. Stay tuned for live updates.
In just four days, CDSCO changes stance on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, says it's safe and effective
On Dec 30, the firm presented updated recruitment status and safety data including serious adverse effect data of the ongoing phase III clinical trial before the panel comprising experts from pulmonology, immunology, microbiology, pharmacology, paediatrics, internal medicine and other related fields.
"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended that firm (Bharat Biotech) should update and present immunogenicity, safety and efficacy data for further consideration,” noted the subject expert committee constituted by the Central Drug Standards Control Organisation, India’s drug regulator.
BJP demands free Covid-19 vaccine in Maharashtra
Mounting pressure on the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the opposition BJP on Tuesday demanded free vaccination for every resident of Maharashtra.
BJP MLA and spokesperson Ram Kadam has shot off a letter to Thackeray and state’s public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope in this regard.
Centre has not banned export of any Covid-19 vaccine: Union health secretary
The Union government has not banned the export of any Covid-19 vaccine that has been granted restricted emergency use approval by the drug regulator, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, while urging the media to guard against the spread of such misinformation.
Telangana has acquired capacity to inoculate entire eligible population for Covid-19 in one month: Official
The Telangana government has put in place arrangements, including storage, for the Covid-19 vaccines and can administer the shot to about three core eligible population in the state over a period of one month, a health department official said on Tuesday.
About 10 lakh people can be vaccinated in the state per day, he said, two days after the country's drug regulator gave approval for restricted emergency use of Oxford's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech here.
The state government has created the capacity to store at least three crore vaccine doses -- 1.5 crore doses at the state vaccination centre and another 1.5 crore at ten other places, he told PTI.
