Countries trying to divide Indian society: Bhagwat

Countries which don’t want India to progress making efforts to divide society: Mohan Bhagwat

India is moving ahead but there are some demonic forces which do not like India progressing, he said.

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jun 21 2023, 19:15 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 19:15 ist
Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

 RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that countries which don’t want India to progress are making efforts to divide the nation's society. “Demonic forces are opposed to India’s progress and are bent on fomenting trouble by inciting internal feuds,” he said, after visiting the Jagannath temple in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Bhagwat also underscored the importance of living with each other in harmony. “Till the time we are together, there is no power in the word that can defeat us. That is why they make efforts to break us,” he said. “Some countries which do not want India to progress are trying to divide the society in the country,” he said.

RSS chief says 'some forces are diminishing India's pride'

India is moving ahead but there are some demonic forces which do not like India progressing, he said. “These demonic forces are using various issues to create enmity among people,” he added.

