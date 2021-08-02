Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant: ICMR study

Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant: ICMR

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 02 2021, 14:01 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective against the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Earlier, Bharat Biotech had said that Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.

More to follow...

