Covaxin effective against Delta Plus variant: ICMR study

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective against the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, according to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Covaxin was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR - National Institute of Virology (NIV).
Earlier, Bharat Biotech had said that Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 per cent effectiveness against symptomatic Covid-19 and 65.2 per cent protection against the new Delta variant.
More to follow...
