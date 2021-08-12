Covid-19: 1,857 new cases, 30 deaths in Karnataka

The Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala, continues to top the daily Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, as the state reported 1,857 fresh infections and 30 deaths, taking the tally to 29.24 lakh and the toll to 36,911, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 1,950 discharges, outnumbering fresh cases, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,65,067.

With 475 new cases, Dakshina Kannada outnumbered the state capital Bengaluru Urban that reported 321 cases on Thursday. This is for the third consecutive day that Dakshina Kannada district has recorded the highest daily cases in the state.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 22,728. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.15 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.61 per cent.

Out of 30 deaths reported on Thursday, 5 are from Bengaluru Urban and Dakshina Kannada; Kolar 3, Belagavi, Chitradurga, Hassan, Shivamogga and Tumakuru 2, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Dakshina Kannada accounted for 475, Bengaluru Urban 321, Udupi 191, Hassan 123, Mysuru 116, Chikkamagaluru 107, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,31,795, followed by Mysuru 1,74,315 and Tumakuru 1,18,465. Cumulatively a total of 4.04 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,61,275 were tested on Thursday alone.