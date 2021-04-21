Covid-19: Centre extends insurance scheme for healthcare workers by one year after facing flak

After facing flak, the Centre on Tuesday extended the Rs 50 lakh insurance scheme for healthcare workers who die on Covid-19 duty by one year.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) has provided a safety net to the dependents of Corona Warriors who lost their lives to Covid-19. I am glad to announce that this scheme has now been extended for a period of one year with effect from today,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

During the #CoronavirusPandemic, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package(PMGKP) has provided a safety net to the dependents of #CoronaWarriors who lost their lives to #COVID19 I’m glad to announce that this scheme has now been extended for a period of one year with effect from today pic.twitter.com/KDa6h8lBWn — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 20, 2021

The insurance scheme was set to expire on April 24.

Read more: Insurance companies must give effect to Mental Healthcare Act, says Delhi High Court

"Government of India, you are utterly ungrateful," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said referring to reports on the end of the insurance scheme.

Last month, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had informed the states about the conclusion of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the insurance scheme for healthcare workers who die in the line of Covid-19 duty.

The scheme was launched to provide a safety net for healthcare workers to ensure that in case of any adversity due to the coronavirus pandemic, their families are taken care of.

The scheme for the healthcare workers fighting Covid-19 was implemented with effect from 30 March 2020, initially for a period of 90 days and was extended up to 24 March 2021.