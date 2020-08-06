Covid-19: Centre releases Rs 890.32 crore to help states procure equipment, train healthcare workforce

The Centre on Thursday released Rs 890.32 crore to 22 states to strengthen public health facilities for testing for Covid-19, including setting up ICU beds, engaging and training volunteers and ASHA workers to deal with the pandemic.

The funds released by the Centre form the second installment of the Rs 15,000 crore Covid-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.

States such as Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal have received the funds depending on the Covid-19 caseload.

“The first installment of Rs 3,000 crore was released in April 2020 to all States/UTs to aid and enable them to ramp up testing facilities, augment hospital infrastructure, conduct surveillance activities along with procurement of essential equipment, drugs and other supplies,” an official statement said.

The funds will also be used to procure RT-PCR machines, RNE extraction kits, TRUNAT & CBNAAT machines and BSL-II cabinets, installation of oxygen generators, cryogenic oxygen tanks and medical gas pipelines in public health facilities and procurement of bedside oxygen concentrators.

It would also cover engagement, training and capacity building of necessary human resources and incentives to healthcare workforce and volunteers, including ASHAs, on Covid-19 duties.

As part of this package, States/UTs have been strengthened with 5,80,342 isolation beds, 1,36,068 oxygen supported beds and 31,255 ICU beds.

Also, 86,88,357 testing kits and 79,88,366 Vial Transport Media (VTM) have been procured by states, besides engaging 96,557 additional personnel for Covid-19 duties.

“The package has aided provision of mobility support to 11,821 staff,” the statement said.