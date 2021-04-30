Covid-19 crisis: Anand Mahindra shares viral ad to spread positivity, optimism

In a new Twitter post on Thursday, industrialist Anand Mahindra posted a viral Coca-Cola commercial to spread positivity and optimism as India fights the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

Humans manage to find the light even on the worst days — there's no better way to demonstrate this than with a compilation video of some of the most moving moments from last year, when people from all over the world came together to support one another in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad, which was released shortly after the pandemic hit last year, is applicable even today as India fights the second wave. It demonstrates how, with the aid of technology, social distancing walls were broken down, fear was confronted at every point and people rediscovered passion and commitment even though they were far from loved ones.

“For every act of selfishness, there are thousands of selfless ones. For every school that closes, more classrooms are open. For every barrier set up, there are boundaries torn down. For the sound of silence, there are sonatas from songbirds. For all the scare mongering, there is also care mongering. For optimism is more contagious than any contagion. For everything that divides, the human spirit unites. Thank you filling the glass with kindness and hope,” the Coca-Cola ad says.

"Optimism. A universal religion we can all belong to... Thank you Coca Cola," Anand Mahindra wrote when posting the ad.