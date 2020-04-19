COVID-19 doesn't see race or religion before striking, we are in this together: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the coronavirus does not see a person's religion, race, colour, caste or creed before striking.

In a LinkedIn post, the PM shared his view on the world as it is during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and how it has shaped many decisions, including work culture and how people are adapting to it.

Speaking on the disease and the world's actions to stem its spread, PM Modi said that "our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood," adding that "we are in this together".

He said that the world is facing a common challenge today, and that the future will be about togetherness and resilience.

Modi stated that India should come up with ideas that find global relevance and should be able to drive positive change for all of humankind.

He also said that every crisis brings an opportunity, and the COVID-19 has presented to India the change to become the nerve centre of global supply chains. He also said that we should rise to the occassion, and rather than playing catch-up, India must be ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world.

Modi also spoke about how mother nature has shown her magnificence during the pandemic by flourishing during the lower human activity. Ths, he said, presents a future in developing technologies and practices to reduce human impact on the planet.