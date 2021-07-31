Covid-19 fallout: Woman moves SC for Rs 1 crore aid from PM-CARES Fund for husband's lungs transplant

A woman has approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to PM-CARES Fund and others to provide monetary assistance to her husband who suffered huge health complications due to Covid-19 and incurred Rs one crore for treatment and required Rs one crore more for lungs replacement.

She said no life should meet its end for the reason of financial constraints and the State is duty-bound to extend help in appropriate cases as the PM CARES Fund is a national endeavor to provide relief to the persons in situation of distress.

Petitioner, Sheela Mehra got married to Manish Kumar Gohiya on June 19, 2020. However, on May 4, 2021 the man got infected with Covid-19. With high doses of steroids, the condition of her husband worsened. He was diagnosed with severe pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS). After initial treatment at AIIMS Bhopal, he was shifted to Yashoda hospital, Secunderabad on June 11 for a lungs transplant. At present, he was at KIMS hospital, where his treatment was costing Rs two lakh per day and required one crore for a lungs transplant due to his grim situation.

In a writ petition filed by advocate Krishna Kumar Singh, the woman said she and her family (including the parents) have exhausted all their money for the treatment. The woman said she and her husband are software professionals, but they are in dire need of additional financial support or she will lose him.

The woman said she contacted the Prime Minister's Office with recommendation of two MPs, which approved aid of Rs three lakh, grossly insufficient to meet the expenses. The amount as per the PMO can be claimed on discharge of the patient. Likewise, an amount of Rs two lakh was approved by the MP Chief Minister's Relief Fund but the amount has yet not been disbursed.

She said she tried crowdfunding, personal appeal on social websites, loans from friends and acquaintances before approaching the authorities for financial help. "All her effort would go in vain if requisite financial help is not extended by the State," her plea said.

Failure to provide necessary financial assistance to save the life of her husband would be violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution and it can be construed as inaction on part of the State in providing adequate health care to the citizens, particularly during the prevailing Covid-19 situation, her plea added.

