Covid-19: Emmanuel Macron offers to support India

Covid-19: French President Emmanuel Macron offers to support India

India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infection

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2021, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 15:34 ist
Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Reuters file photo

As India battles a massive spike in coronavirus cases amid oxygen shortage, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said France is ready to provide its support to the country to deal with the situation.

"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no-one. We stand ready to provide our support," Macron said.

Read | India's Covid-19 crisis: What is to blame?

His message was posted on Twitter by French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain.

India is struggling with a second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The country recorded a one-day tally of 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases and 2,263 more fatalities, according to official data released on Friday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Emmanuel Macron
India
Coronavirus
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

Are racial background and Covid fatality related?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

What will the flu's return after Covid-19 look like?

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Hollywood set for pandemic-era Oscars in Los Angeles

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Tech to trace origin of Alphonso mango back to orchards

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

Discarding this mask? A plant will grow

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

A Black Superman? It’s happened and could again

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

Coal is set to roar back, and so are its climate risks

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

 