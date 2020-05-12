COVID-19: Goa hikes excise duty on alcohol

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Goa government imposed a hike in excise tariff on all alcohol products, including beer.

According to a notification issued by the state Excise department late on Tuesday, base quality of (Indian-Made Foreign Liquor) has been spiked from Rs 25 to Rs. 30 per bulk litre, while high-grade IMFL has seen an increase from Rs. 2,000 to 2,400.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Entry-level beer has also seen an increase from Rs. 22 per bulk litre to Rs. 30, while the premium beer segment has seen an increase from Rs. 38 to Rs. 50 per bulk litre.

Prices of wine, locally manufactured country liquor and other grades of alcohol, have also been hiked in the range from 20 to 50 per cent.

A liquor store in the state had re-opened in the first week of May after Goa was declared as a Covid-19 free 'green zone'.

The Goa Liquor Traders Association has already estimated that sale of liquor would drop by as much as 70 per cent in wake of the restrictions on movement and the lockdown, which has impacted tourist movement.

Goa has been known for its traditionally liberal excise regime in Goa and is a hub for the sale of liquor, especially with steep prices of alcohol in the neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.