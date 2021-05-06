Rlys cancel slew of premium trains till further advice

Covid-19: Indian Railways cancel slew of premium trains till further advice

They cited poor patronisation and the Covid-19 surge behind the decision

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2021, 22:02 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 22:54 ist
Railway workers spray disinfectant on Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express. Credit: PTI Photo

With several states announcing lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19, Indian Railways has started cancelling trains, including Rajdhani and Shatabdi, in some routes due to poor occupancy.

The Northern Railways on Thursday announced the cancellation of 28 pair of trains including Vande Bharat Shatabdi, Duronto, Rajdhani Expresses till further orders.

Read more: Railways inducts 100th high-speed electric locomotive

New Delhi- Bhopal Shatabdi, New Delhi- Kalka, New Delhi -Amritsar Shatabdi, Nizamuddin-Pune Duronto, Nizamuddin-Chennai Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express have been cancelled. 

The Railways also cancelled some of the long-distance mail and express trains due to poor occupancy.

On Wednesday, the Eastern Railways had cancelled 17 trains from May 7 including Howrah–Ranchi Special trains.

Earlier, the South Western Railways also cancelled around 23 trains due to poor occupancy.

Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma had earlier said that Railways continue to operate train services to cater to the needs of passengers.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajdhani Express
Shatabdi Express
Northern Railway
Central Railway
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Indian Railways

Related videos

What's Brewing

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

 