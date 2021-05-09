Covid-19 lockdown in Jammu & Kashmir extended till May 17

As the deadly Covid-19 continues to threaten the Union Territory (UT), the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the lockdown-like restrictions for one more week till May 17.

“Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 districts of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 10/5/21 is extended further by 7 days till 7 am on Monday, 17/5/21. The curfew will be strict except for a few essential services,” government said in a tweet on DIPR handle.

Further, the gathering permissible for marriages has been reduced from 50 to 25 only with immediate effect. The lockdown was first imposed in J&K on April 29. It was then extended on May 2 and again on May 6.

At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk outlets are allowed to function between 9 am and 6 pm. Essential services have been exempted from the purview of the curbs.

While the lockdown has been extended by another week, there has been no decline in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in J&K. The UT reported its highest death toll of 60, including a special secretary to government, while 4,788 cases were reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, for the 11th consecutive day on Sunday, restrictions remained imposed across the UT to contain unabated rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Despite Eid just four days away, the majority of the people remained confined to their homes even as streets continued to wear a deserted look, while shops and business establishments remain closed and traffic off the roads.

Police and paramilitary forces have closed the majority of the roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people. But, reports of violation of lockdown were coming from some areas in Srinagar city.