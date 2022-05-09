UGC extends deadline for M.Phil or PhD thesis

Covid-19: UGC allows another extension for submission of M.Phil or Ph.D thesis

The extension has been granted in view of the study time lost due to Covid-19

PTI
PTI,
  • May 09 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 22:34 ist
The University Grants Commission. Credit: IANS Photo

Universities and higher educational institutions can give another extension of up to six months beyond 30 June for M.Phil or Ph.D thesis submission on case-to-case basis after reviewing a student's work, an official of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Monday.

The extension has been granted in view of the study time lost due to Covid-19.

The first extension was granted in June, 2020 and extended further every six months due to prevailing the Covid-19 situation.

"The UGC has approved that an extension of up to six months beyond June 30 may be given to M.Phil and Ph.D students for thesis submission by their respective higher educational institutions on case-to-case basis based on the review of the students' work by the Research Advisory Committee and on recommendation of the supervisor and head of department," the UGC official said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
UGC
University Grants Commission (UGC)

What's Brewing

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

Clash in MP wedding over groom's 'sherwani'

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

For Mercedes, no illusions after Miami disappointment

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

VR ‘reminiscence therapy’ lets seniors relive the past

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

'Idli Patti' elated as Anand Mahindra gifts her house

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

Do you feel sick before your period? Here's why

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

What a serosurvey can – and can’t – tell you

 