Coronavirus News Live: Over 35.71 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

India's new Covid-19 cases fell below 40,000 yesterday. Meanwhile, new cases in Karnataka have fallen to the lowest levels in three-and-a-half months. India's recovery rate increases to 97.11%. Reports suggest that Moderna could be available in India as early as July 15.
Over 35.71 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has exceeded 35.71 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
Read more
Israel sees drop in Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine protection against infections, still strong in severe illness
Israel reported on Monday a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness but said it remained highly effective in preventing serious illness.
Read more
Canada, US are easing pandemic border-crossing restrictions
Pandemic restrictions on travel between Canada and the US began to loosen Monday for some Canadians, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said plans to totally reopen the border would be announced over the next few weeks.
Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have had a full dose of a coronavirus vaccine approved for use in Canada can skip a 14-day quarantine that has been a requirement since March 2020. Eligible air travellers also no longer have to spend their first three days in the country at a government-approved hotel.
Germany relaxes curbs on travellers from UK and India
Germany's health agency said on Monday five so-called virus variant countries would be reclassified as "high incidence areas", lifting a ban on entry for travellers from those nations who are not German residents or citizens.
The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said India, Nepal, Russia, Portugal and the UK would be reclassified from Wednesday, meaning any traveller will be able to enter as long as they observe quarantine and testing rules.
UK PM Johnson confirms Covid-19 lockdown end on July 19, with warning pandemic not over
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed that all legal Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks, will come to an end on July 19, paving the way for people to make their own decisions about which safety guidelines to follow.
Read more