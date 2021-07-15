Coronavirus News Live: Sewa International raises $30 million, airlifts medical equipment to India

India on Wednesday reported 38,792 new coronavirus cases and 624 fresh fatalities over the past 24 hours. The Modi government has again rubbished the reports that claimed discrepancy in official numbers of Covid deaths in the country and the actual figure. Stay tuned for updates.
Beneficiaries wait in queues to register for Covid-19 vaccine dose, at a district hospital in Noida, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Argentina logs 1,00,000 virus deaths as Delta variant looms
Argentina on Wednesday reported more than 1,00,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic began, a heavy blow to a country that intermittently imposed some of the most severe lockdowns in the world, only to see erratic compliance by many people.
(AP)
Child diseases on rise as Covid-19 slows routine vaccinations -UN
Nearly 23 million children missed out on routine vaccinations last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the highest number in more than a decade, fuelling outbreaks of measles, polio and other preventable diseases, UNagencies said on Thursday.
Measles, one of the world's most contagious diseases, can be fatal to children under the age of five, especially in African and Asian countries with weak health systems, according to the World Health Organization. Polio can cripple a child for life. (Reuters)
Sewa International raises $30 million, airlifts medical equipment to India
An Indian-American non-profit body said it has raised more than $30 million towards its Covid-19 relief efforts in India and has airlifted a fresh lot of medical equipment to the country.
Sewa International USA is procuring needed medical equipment like oxygen concentrators and shipping them to India, it said in a statement.
Sewa said that a planeload of medical equipment have reached New Delhi marking yet another milestone in its efforts to supply much-needed medical equipment to India to help the country fight the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)
South Korea reports 1,600 new Covid-19 cases
South Korea reported 1,600 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a slight drop from the record number the previous day, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The country tightened social distancing rules across most of the country on Wednesday, when it reported a record number of 1,615 infections, to tackle its worst-ever outbreak of coronavirus. (Reuters)