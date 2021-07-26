Coronavirus News Live: China reports 76 new Covid-19 cases

India's Covid-19 tally reached 3,13,71,901 on Sunday with 39,742 cases, while the death toll reached 4,20,551. The United States said that it has millions of vaccines ready to be despatched to India once the legal hurdles are clear, one that could resolve many worries over the third wave. Stay tuned for updates.
Proportion of child Covid-19 cases rises in Karnataka
An increase in the proportion of child Covid-19 cases over the last three weeks has pediatricians and other medical professionals watching developments closely.
As per official data, pre-teens (children aged 0-9) represented an average of 3.5% of daily cases in the state in May. It rose to 4% in June and has now jumped to 4.4% in July. Among teenagers (aged 0-17), the proportion has remained a constant 8% to 9% statewide.
Read more
Bengaluru registers 165 fresh Covid cases, lowest in 167 days
The state registered the lowest daily cases on Sunday in the second wave, with the official data showing 1,001 fresh Covid infections.
Sunday’s figures were the lowest single-day tally in 132 days and just 165 of them are from Bengaluru Urban, the lowest numbers for the city in 167 days. February 8 was the last time when the city recorded the lowest cases, with 127 infections.
Read more
French lawmakers approve bill to tackle 4th Covid wave
The French parliament on Monday approved a bill which will make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers as well as require a bolstered health pass in a wide array of social venues as France battles with a fourth wave of coronavirus infections.
Read more
Australia's Victoria eyes lockdown exit as Covid-19 cases fall
Australia's Victoria on Monday reported low numbers of new Covid-19 cases, raising hopes of an end to a lockdown in the state as planned, while neighbouring New South Wales looks set to extend its strict stay-home orders.
Read more
China reports 76 new Covid-19 cases on July 25 vs 32 a day earlier
China reported 76 new Covid-19 cases on July 25, up from 32 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.
Local infections accounted for 40 of the new cases, compared with only five a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement. Thirty-nine of the local cases were reported in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and one in the northeastern province of Liaoning, it said. - Reuters.