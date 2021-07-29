Coronavirus News Live: Thailand reports daily record of 17,669 Covid-19 cases

A new study says that the lockdown in 2020 had a negative impact on women’s nutrition in India, despite the presence of PDS services. Meanwhile, more than 70% of people in eight of India's large states are estimated to have Covid-19 antibodies, a government survey showed. Follow DH for live updates.
US announces Rs 185 cr aid for vaccination in India
The United States on Wednesday announced an additional financial assistance of $25 million (Rs 185 crore) to support the Covid-19 vaccination programme in India.
After a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced the additional financial assistance to support vaccine supply chain logistics and campaign against vaccine hesitancy in India.
Over 45 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have crossed 45 crore with those in the 18-44 age group receiving more than 15.38 crore jabs, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
Lockdown negatively impacted women’s nutrition in India
The nationwide lockdown in India in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on women’s nutrition in the country, according to a study conducted by a group of researchers in the US.
Thailand reports daily record of 17,669 coronavirus cases
Thailand reported on Thursday a daily record of 17,669 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 561,030 since the start of the pandemic last year. - Reuters.