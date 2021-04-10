Coronavirus news live: Night curfew to begin in Karnataka tonight

India on Friday reported a daily record of 131,878 new infections as the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak races out of control in the country. Many states have imposed their own sets of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus with Karnataka imposing a night curfew in 7 cities starting tonight. Vaccinations are dangerously behind schedule with states and cities across the country facing an acute shortage. Stay tuned for more updates.
Covid-19: Night curfew in 7 Karnataka cities begins on April 10
According to the guidelines, all services and movement of the public have been banned during the curfew that will be in force from 10 pm to 5 am.
Reverse migration 2.0: Lockdown fears drive another exodus from Karnataka
Hundreds of migrant workers started thronging the KSR Bengaluru railway station onFriday morning. Few were willingto speak to reportersabout their worries for fears that the government may take drastic decisions to stop them.
GoM discusses strategies to increase Covid-19 vaccine productionG
The Union Health Ministry did not clarify the reasons for vaccine shortages as flagged by the states, but at a special meeting, a Group of Ministers on Covid-19 discussed strategies to hike the production of the two vaccines.
Over 9.78 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered so far: Government
The beneficiaries include 89,87,818 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 54,78,562 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 98,65,504 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and46,56,236 FLWs who have taken the second dose.
Complacency, missteps deepen a Covid-19 crisis in India
Though damaging and ultimately flawed, the lockdown and other efforts appeared to work. Infections dropped and deaths remained low. Officials and the public dropped their guard. Experts warned fruitlessly that the government’s haphazard approach would bring a crisis when a new wave appeared.
