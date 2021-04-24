Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka Bank to be operational from 10 am to 2 pm till May 31

India is struggling with the second wave of coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of cases. Other countries have closed their doors to India, fearing a new variant spreading quickly in the country. The United Arab Emirates on Thursday became the latest nation to impose restrictions, while Canada halted flights from both India and Pakistan. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Telangana Health Department urges people who are returning from Kumbh Mela to isolate themselves for 14 days and if they have any symptoms then they must get tested immediately: State Govt - ANI
People wait to cremate Covid-19 victims at a crematorium ground in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo
Over 3 lakh new Covid cases for second consecutive day; IAF airlifts empty oxygen containers to filling stations
With India staring at an oxygen shortage and several hospitals scrambling for it including in Delhi, where 25 Covid patients died in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in a 24-hour span, the Indian Air Force Friday airlifted empty oxygen containers to various filling stations across the country, which recorded over 3 lakh new coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day.
Mumbai discontinues emergency sticker categorisation
Karnataka Bank's branches, in the state of Karnataka, will be operational from 10 am to 2 pm, till May 31, 2021, in order to control the increasing Covid cases.
Covid patients die on trolleys outside Delhi hospital
Straining against his weight, Shayam Narayan's brothers haul him from a rickshaw onto a hospital trolley in India's capital New Delhi.
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.