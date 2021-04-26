Coronavirus News Live: Stricter Covid-19 curbs to begin in Tamil Nadu today

India on Sunday saw over 3 lakh Covid-19 cases for the fourth day in a row, reporting the largest single-day spike in the world. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
Congress claims vaccine makers to make Rs 1.11 lakh crore profit
Congress on Sunday accused the Modi government of allowing vaccine makers profiteer to the tune of Rs 1.11 lakh crore by allowing differential pricing for Covid-19 vaccines.
Read more
China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on April 25, down from 13 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 18 from 14 cases a day earlier.
Stricter Covid-19 curbs to begin today in Tamil Nadu. Cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums and meeting halls remain shut
Critical to ease the controls and allow a free hand to the state governments as well as the private sector, says Harsh Vardhan
"In any battle, time is of the greatest essence. While the dreaded disease is spreading like a tsunami, it was critical to ease the controls and allow a free hand to the state governments as well as the private sector. Hence, under the able guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we decided to ease the vaccination policy norms," writes Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.
Read more here
Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in Covid crisis
Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its Covid-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.
(PTI)
France to provide 'significant' oxygen assistance to India
France plans to offer India "significant" extra oxygen capacity in the coming days to help the country cope with a record surge in Covid-19 infections, the French presidency said on Sunday.
Read more
Covid-19 victims being cremated at Bhairav Ghat Hindu Crematory, as coronavirus cases surge in record numbers across the country, in Kanpur, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Govt says health infrastructure 'might not be able to cope' with rising Covid cases
Noting that existing infrastructure “might not be able to cope" with the surge in Covid cases, the Centre on Sunday suggested that states should identify geographies with higher positivity or bed occupancy rate, and take local containment measures for 14 days.
Read more
US to send vaccine raw material to India, UK dispatches medical supplies
The United States will soon ease restrictions it imposed on the export of raw materials required to augment the production of Covid-19 vaccines in India.
Read more
Bride dons PPE kit, weds Covid-19-positive groom at Kerala hospital
The pandemic did not deter a Kerala couple from getting married on the fixed date, despite the bridegroom testing positive for Covid-19 and getting hospitalised.
Read more
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.