Coronavirus news live: US to deliver medical supplies worth over $100 million to India

With 3.6 lakh fresh cases and over 3,000 deaths on Wednesday, India's fight against Covid-19 intensified. The country's death toll crossed 2 lakh and shortage of medical supplies continues to overwhelm health systems across the country. The world rushed to India's help as the new coronavirus wave sent many states into lockdown. Stay tuned for updates.
The BMC received a fresh stock of Covishield yesterday. "It is to be distributed only in Government andMCGM hospitals/centrestoday morning. So, all government andMCGM Covid Vaccination Centres will be functional but only post 12 PM,"BMC stated.
The biggest vaccination centre in BKC, Mumbai was not functional yesterday due to unavailability of vaccine stock. (ANI)/
PM Modi urges voters in Bengal to exercise Covid protocols
"Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the Covid-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy," PM Modi tweeted.
World Bank welcomes US, French Covid-19 assistance to India
The World Bank has welcomed the recent announcements by the United States and France to help India address its Covid-19 crisis.
"Very glad to see recent announcements by the US and France to help India address Covid-19," World Bank President David Malpass said in a tweet on Wednesday.
In a speech on April 15, Malpass had underlined the need for countries with the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible.
"Next, more doses and transparency on delivery schedules are key," he said. (PTI)
US sending more than $100 million in Covid supplies to India
The United States is sending supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to India to help it fight a surge of Covid-19 cases, the White House said on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Biden hails US Covid fight as one of 'greatest logistical achievements'
US President Joe Biden told Americans Wednesday in his first speech to Congress that the nation has pulled off a massive logistical success with its battle against the coronavirus pandemic.
"Because of you, the American people, our progress these past 100 days against one of the worst pandemics in history is one of the greatest logistical achievements our country has ever seen," the president said. (AFP)