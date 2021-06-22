Coronavirus News Live: Record 16.41 lakh vaccinated in Madhya Pradesh in one day

Over 85.15 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination came into effect, the Union Health Ministry said. On the global front, Cuba says its vaccine, Abdala, is 92.28 per cent effective in late-stage trials. Stay tuned with DH for live updates.
Ladakh reports 33 new Covid-19 cases and 31 recoveries
The total number of Covid-19 active cases in the Union Territory has come down to 365.
Australia's New South Wales extends mask mandate for Sydney as virus cluster grows
Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), on Tuesday reported its biggest rise in new locally acquired Covid-19 cases in nearly a week, prompting authorities to extend a mask mandate in Sydney for a week.
Brazil reports 38,903 new coronavirus cases, 761 deaths
Brazil recorded 38,903 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 761 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
A health worker administers a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a woman belonging to Gujjar community during door to door inoculation drive, at Tosamaidan in Budgam district in J&K.
Credit: PTI Photo
Covid chaos disrupts England and Scotland at Euro 2020
England's bid to win their Euro 2020 group has been thrown into chaos ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour's positive coronavirus test.
India administers record 85 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on day one of free shots
India administered a record 85 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines on Monday, as the Centre started providing free vaccines to all above 18 years as part of the liberalised immunisation drive.
Covid-19 leads to cognitive, behavioural problems in patients: Study
Dual-antibody drugs effective against Covid-19 variants in animal study
Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants of the coronavirus in a mice and hamster study, the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis reported on Monday.
Cuba says Abdala vaccine 92.28% effective against coronavirus
Cuba said on Monday its three-shot Abdala vaccine against the coronavirus had proved 92.28% effective in last-stage clinical trials.
91% beds reserved for Covid fall vacant in Bengaluru's private hospitals
With the dramatic fall in Covid numbers, 91% of the beds in private hospitals reserved for government quota have fallen vacant, allowing hospitals to get back many of the beds and provide them for non-Covid services.
It’s sad that Amarnath Yatra had to be postponed for 2nd consecutive year due to Covid: Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesperson, J&K - ANI
It’s sad that Amarnath Yatra had to be postponed for 2nd consecutive year due to Covid. Be it Pahalgam or Baltal, people wait for the yatra as it's a sign of Hindu-Muslim unity. People whose livelihoods depend on it, are suffering economically. Tourism has been shut for 2 years, it’s a major setback for them (traders). Earlier it was due to abrogation of Article 370 & now this. They're bearing heavy losses; but it’s important to follow Covid SOPs.
Italy to end mask mandate from June 28
Face masks will no longer be compulsory in Italy, one of the countries in Europe worst hit by the coronavirus, from June 28, the health ministry said Monday.
