Coronavirus News Live: New Zealand raises Covid-19 alert level in capital

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday classified the Covid variant known as Delta Plus as a 'variant of concern', as multiple cases of this variant were reported across the country. Meanwhile, India's vaccinations saw a large dip from the record 88 lakh doses on Monday, as 53 lakh doses were administered on Tuesday.
Concerns in Karnataka as Delta Plus cases rise in neighbouring states
As the number of people infected with Delta Plus variant of coronavirus is rising in neighboring states, Karnataka’s efforts to contain the ongoing pandemic are once again challenged by interstate travelers.
War of words between AAP & BJP over Delhi's vaccination
The BJP and the AAP Tuesday engaged in a war of words over the availability of Covid vaccines in the national capital, with Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slamming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for visiting Punjab "instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi".
Covid-19 alert issued for Australia-New Zealand flights
Passengers on two flights between Australia and New Zealand have been ordered to immediately isolate and undergo Covid-19 testing after authorities traced a traveller who tested positive in Sydney after visiting Wellington.
China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 22, compared with 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 27 a day earlier.
As of June 22, mainland China had a total of 91,653 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636. - Reuters.
New Zealand raises Covid-19 alert level in capital
New Zealand raised the Covid-19 alert level in capital city Wellington on Wednesday, after an Australian tourist tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the city over the weekend.
Wellington moved to Alert Level 2 from 6pm local time and will extend through to Sunday.
The measure meant social distancing rules will be in place across the city, but offices, schools and businesses can remain open. - Reuters.