Coronavirus News Live: Pfizer says its vaccine is 'highly effective' against Delta variant

India reported 54,069 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, reported the Health Ministry. On the global front, the WHO said that the most vulnerable people may need annual booster shots to prevent Covid, while a new study said China may have seen its first Covid case in October 2019. Follow DH for latest updates.
US FDA authorises drug to treat hospitalised Covid patients
The US Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug Actemra for the treatment of hospitalised Covid-19 adults and pediatric patients, the health agency said on Thursday.
Read more
Vaccines work against 'Delta Plus' Covid-19 variant: MP health official
With Madhya Pradesh reporting five cases of the 'Delta Plus' variant of Covid-19 so far, a top health department official on Thursday said the vaccines currently being administered to people are effective against the highly contagious strain.
Read more
Pfizer says Covid vaccine is highly effective against Delta variant
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective against the Delta variant of Covid-19, a Pfizer official in Israel said on Thursday.
First identified in India, Delta is becoming the globally dominant variant of the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.
Read more
Venezuela receives first shipment of Cuban coronavirus vaccine
Venezuela received its first shipment of doses of leftist ally Cuba's Abdala coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the South American country's vice president said, while slamming wealthy countries for "sabotaging" the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.
Read more
First Covid-19 case could have hit China in October 2019: Study
The virus that causes Covid-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed on Friday.
Read more