Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka reports 3,310 new Covid cases, 114 deaths

India saw 51,667 new Covid-19 cases and 1,329 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. As many as 39,95,68,448 samples were tested for Covid up to June 24, of which 17,35,781 were tested yesterday.
Sydney's Covid-19 cases grow, more restrictions loom (Reuters)
Mizoram reported 232 new Covid cases on Friday
Needy people wait in queues to receive free food packages under 'Chief Minister Covid Special Relief Package Scheme', in Agartala, Friday, June 25, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
WHO's Tedros says vaccine shortage in poor countries a global failure
The world's inability to provide enough Covid-19 vaccines for poor countries is a global failure that highlights injustice, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Pregnant women can be vaccinated against Covid-19: MoFHW
In a change in its earlier stance, Union Health Ministry on Friday said that pregnant women "can and should" be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Covid third wave unlikely to be as severe as second wave: Study
A third wave of Covid-19 -- if it occurs -- is unlikely to be as severe as the second wave given the extent of spread of coronavirus infections that has already taken place in the country, according to a study.
