Coronavirus news live: Kerala CM announces 100-day plan to revive Covid-battered economy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced late Friday a 100-day plan to revive the state's Covid-hit economy. The aim is to enable the building of a knowledge-based economy with a focus on science and technology and skill development, Vijayan explained. India on Friday reported 91,702 new cases and 3,402. The death toll is likely to stay high as states revise their figures, with Maharashtra adding 2,619 deaths the previous day. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Kerala CM Vijayan announces 100-day plan to help tide over Covid-triggered economic slowdown
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday announced a 100-day action plan to help the state tide over the economic slowdown triggered by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
G7 leaders convene summit drive for billion Covid-19 vaccines
G7 leaders Friday opened their first in-person talks in nearly two years, touting an expected pledge to donate one billion Covid vaccine doses to poor countries in a show of revived Western democratic unity.
French President Macron calls for easing of supply of Covid-19 vaccine raw material to India
Ahead of a crucial summit of the G7 grouping, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for easing the supply of raw materials for the production of coronavirus vaccines to India and some other countries, saying such a step was absolutely necessary to ramp up manufacturing for their own requirement as well to help the African region.
