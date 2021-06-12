Coronavirus news live: Kerala CM announces 100-day plan to revive Covid-battered economy

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan announced late Friday a 100-day plan to revive the state's Covid-hit economy. The aim is to enable the building of a knowledge-based economy with a focus on science and technology and skill development, Vijayan explained. India on Friday reported 91,702 new cases and 3,402. The death toll is likely to stay high as states revise their figures, with Maharashtra adding 2,619 deaths the previous day. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...