Coronavirus News Live: US crosses 6 lakh-mark for Covid-19 deaths

The United States crossed the 6 lakh-mark for Covid-19 deaths as it remained the country with the highest number of fatalities due to the coronavirus. Closer to home, Karnataka and 5 other states in India identified the presence of a deadlier Delta+ variant of the Covid-19 variant just as the second wave appeared to be coming to an end. On Monday, the country saw 70,421 new cases and 3,921 deaths. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
US Covid-19 deaths cross 6 lakh-mark as country reopens
The United States has now lost over 6,00,000 mothers, fathers, children, siblings and friends to Covid-19, a painful reminder that death, sickness and grief continue even as the country begins to return to something resembling pre-pandemic normal.
Two Covid-19 jabs mostly prevent hospitalisation with Delta variant: UK body
Two doses of Covid-19 vaccines are "highly effective" in preventing hospital admission with the Delta variant, Public Health England said on Monday.
Enhanced Delta+ Covid-19 variant seen in Karnataka, five other states
A dangerous new Covid-19 variant that is potentially resistant to certain drugs has been found in Karnataka and other states with experts stressing the need for close monitoring of the situation.
