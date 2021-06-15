Coronavirus News Live: US crosses 6 lakh-mark for Covid-19 deaths

The United States crossed the 6 lakh-mark for Covid-19 deaths as it remained the country with the highest number of fatalities due to the coronavirus. Closer to home, Karnataka and 5 other states in India identified the presence of a deadlier Delta+ variant of the Covid-19 variant just as the second wave appeared to be coming to an end. On Monday, the country saw 70,421 new cases and 3,921 deaths. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...