CPCB asks startups to come up with technological solutions to curb air pollution

To mitigate air pollution in the country, the Central Pollution Control Board has invited startups to come up with proposals for technological solutions that will help strengthen the ambient air quality monitoring network.

In a notification, the CPCB invited online expression of interest from startups or firms working in the area of air quality monitoring and data management. It has to be submitted by January 10.

"The CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) is seeking participation of startups/firms in the field of development of reliable technology for air quality monitoring and data management to strengthen the ambient air quality monitoring network in various parts of the country," it said.

"These technologies can be used for identifying hotspots, air quality profile, understanding local sources by deploying them in a closer network and air quality awareness amongst the public," the pollution watchdog said.

For discussing and analysing the use of various aspects of monitoring and data management, it has been decided to organise meetings with startups or firms working in the area of air quality monitoring and data management, it said.

"Accordingly, the Central Pollution Control Board invites online expression of interest from startups/firms working in the area of air quality monitoring and data management. A performa for providing information of start-up/work details can be downloaded from the CPCB website…The short listed startups/firms will be invited for meeting/presentation," the CPCB said.

