CPWD mulling moving all reception counters out of govt buildings after CISF flags security concerns

The CPWD, the Centre's prime construction agency, will conduct a feasibility study to move reception counters functioning inside government buildings out of their premises after CISF flagged security concerns.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) is responsible for the maintenance of most central government buildings housing offices of various ministries in Lutyens' Delhi and other parts of the country.

In a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Central Industrial Security Force, which is responsible for the security of major critical infrastructure installations of the country in diverse areas, had said that location of the reception counters inside office buildings is the "biggest stumbling block" to ensure 100 per cent access control.

In the letter, the CISF had said that the location of reception counters inside the premises of government buildings may lead to unauthorised persons gaining entry.

The letter was forwarded to the CPWD recently.

"In view of security concerns flagged by the CISF, the agency (CPWD) will soon conduct a feasibility study to shift the existing reception counters outside the government's buildings," CPWD Director General Prabhakar Singh told PTI.

Singh said that at present, most reception counters are located inside government buildings from where visitors collect passes to gain entry inside the restricted areas.

"In our study, we will find out available space where existing reception counters can be shifted," the DG said, adding such reception counters should be established outside the building from security point of view.

Sources said that in the past, there have been some instances of unauthorised visitors staging dharna or protest inside the Nirman Bhawan which houses the offices of Ministry of Union Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The CPWD looks after projects of central and state governments.

It also erects fences on the country's international borders, among others. The agency also carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.