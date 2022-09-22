Crackdown on PFI: NIA, ED raid offices across states, 100 cadres held

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said.

The agencies are conducting raids at the house of PFI chairman OMA Salam in Malappuram's Manjeri in Kerala, and PFI offices across 10 states, according to ANI.

The NIA and ED along with state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI.

The NIA is conducting searches at PFI office bearer houses at several places in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. The searches also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

PFI workers staged a protest against the raids by central agencies.

Kerala | NIA & ED conducting raids at the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district, PFI workers stage protest pic.twitter.com/9bXewpGJo6 — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said.

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)