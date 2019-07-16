'CSCs to aim for transaction of 3 lakh cr in 5 years'

Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday set the target to Common Services Centres to business transaction worth Rs 3 lakh crore in the next five years.

At present, annually Rs 70,000 crore worth business is transacted in a year through this centres and it should be Rs 3 lakh crore in the next five years, the Minister said at a Common Service Centre (CSC) Diwas celebration in the national capital.

The CSC, the government's rural outreach programme for delivery of digital services, facilitates the delivery of various governmental services to common man in rural areas including social welfare schemes, financial services, education and skill development courses, healthcare, agriculture services and digital literacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “In coming days, in LPG distribution, we will be adding a new avenue... point of sales... we will give priority to CSCs to be the point of sales."

Last December, CSC and Oil Marketing Companies inked a pact for collaboration in LPG services. The two sides agreed to facilitate distributors to avail various services through these centres including booking new LPG connection (Ujjwala & General category), booking of LPG refills and supply and distribution of cylinders via CSCs.