CUET-UG phase 4 delayed to let candidates elect centre

CUET-UG phase 4 postponed for 11,000 candidates to accommodate choice of exam centre

The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had announced earlier all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 14:01 ist
Students arrive to appear for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022), in New Delhi, Friday, July 15. Credit: PTI Photo

The CUET-UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phase has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre, officials said Saturday.

The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

Read | NTA blames CUET glitches on individual testing centres

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had announced earlier all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres.

Kumar had last week said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".

New Delhi
CUET
India News
NTA
examinations

