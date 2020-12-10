'Current Parliament building needs rest': PM Modi says new building to witness creation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Describing the laying of foundation stone of the new Parliament building as a "milestone in India's democratic history", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said if the old Parliament house gave direction to the country post-independence, the new one would be a witness to the making of a self-reliant India.

"The old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after independence. The new building will be a witness to the building of Atmanirbhar Bharat. In the old building, work to fulfil necessities of the nation was done. In the new building, ambitions of India of the 21st century will be realised," said PM Modi at foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building.

Stating that it is a day of pride for over 130 crore Indians, PM Modi said, "The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs." He further added that the current Parliament building was nearly 100 years old and it was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest.

"It is a very historic day. Today is a milestone in India's democratic history," he said.

"We, the people of India, will together build this new building of Parliament. This new building will be an inspiration when India will celebrate its 75 years of independence," Modi said.

Recalling his first entry into the Parliament building, the prime minister said he can never forget the moment when he for the first time in 2014 entered the Parliament as an MP. "Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had owed my head and saluted this temple of democracy," he said.

"Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries," PM Modi said.

Priests from the Sringeri Math Karnataka did the rituals for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the new Parliament building site and it was followed by a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (inter-faith prayer).

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also offered prayers during the ceremony.

The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres.

The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.

(With inputs from PTI)