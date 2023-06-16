Cyclone Updates: Trees uprooted and property damaged in Naliya amid strong winds of Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy on Thursday made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district with over one lakh people living near the coast getting evacuated as a precaution and disaster management units deployed for rescue and relief measures. Follow this blog for more updates.
Visuals of cyclone from Gateway of India
Cyclone damages 300 electric poles in Morbi
PM Modi speaks to Gujarat CM after cyclone landfall
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone on Thursday night and enquired about the situation in the state following the landfall of powerful cyclone 'Biparjoy'.
Strong winds break electric wires and poles, cause power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil
Trees uprooted and property damaged in Naliya amid strong winds of Cyclone Biparjoy