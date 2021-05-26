Cyclone Yaas claims its first victims in West Bengal

Cyclone Yaas claims its first victims in West Bengal

AFP
AFP, Kolkata,
  • May 26 2021, 13:57 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 14:02 ist
Rough sea during landfall of cyclone Yaas at Digha in East Midnapore district. Credit: PTI Photo

Two people were killed Wednesday in the latest cyclone to hit India, authorities announced.

"One was carried away by the surge from the sea... and another died after his house collapsed in East Midnapore district," said Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cyclone Yaas
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises

 