Daily infections fall as India logs 30,941 new Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths

India saw a single-day rise of 30,941 new Covid-19 infections and 350 fatalities according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, a decline from Monday's nearly 43,000 single-day infections.

Of these, Kerala alone reported 19,622 cases and 132 deaths.

Active cases stood at 3,70,640.

The country logged 36,275 recoveries over the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,59,680, ministry data said.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos: