Single-day Covid infections fall with 30,941 new cases

Daily infections fall as India logs 30,941 new Covid-19 cases, 350 deaths

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 31 2021, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 09:46 ist
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at NMMC Hospital in Navi Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

India saw a single-day rise of 30,941 new Covid-19 infections and 350 fatalities according to Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday, a decline from Monday's nearly 43,000 single-day infections.

Of these, Kerala alone reported 19,622 cases and 132 deaths.

Active cases stood at 3,70,640.

The country logged 36,275 recoveries over the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 3,19,59,680, ministry data said.

More to follow...

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India
India News

