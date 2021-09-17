Dalai Lama greets PM Modi on his birthday

Dalai Lama greets PM Modi on his birthday

"I offer my heartfelt greetings to you on your birthday. May you continue to live a long and healthy life," Dalai Lama wished Modi

PTI
PTI, Dharamsala,
  • Sep 17 2021, 11:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2021, 12:17 ist
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Dalai Lama on Friday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday and congratulated him on the growing confidence he had brought among the people, despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter to the prime minster, the Dalai Lama also said that as the most populous democratic nation in the world, India's success benefits not only the people of the country, but also contributes to the development of the world as a whole.

Also read: PM Modi gets a three-week birthday bash as popularity dips

"I offer my heartfelt greetings to you on your birthday. May you continue to live a long and healthy life," he wished Modi.

He said that as someone who cares deeply about this country, "I congratulate you on the growing confidence you have brought about, despite challenges such as the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected people around the globe".

The Dalai Lama said, "I am convinced that the age-old Indian traditions of doing no harm — ahimsa, backed by a compassionate motivation — karuna, are not only relevant but are necessary in today's world."

He also said that he believes these principles can be readily combined with modern education for the wider benefit of humanity.

"Whenever I have the occasion to do so, I regularly commend India for its robust democracy, its deeply rooted religious pluralism and for its remarkable harmony and stability," he said.

"For us Tibetans living in exile, India is not only our spiritual refuge, but for more than 62 years has also been our physical home. May I again take the opportunity to offer our deep gratitude to the government and people of India for the warm and generous hospitality we have received," he said in his letter to the prime minister.

