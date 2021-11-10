Dalai Lama says prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, when asked on Wednesday in an online news conference about visiting Taiwan, said he prefers to stay in India since relations between Taiwan and mainland China are "quite delicate."
He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Check out DH's latest news:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Revisiting 'Avvai Shanmughi' on its 25th anniversary
Prince Harry says 'Megxit' is a misogynistic term
Here's how to identify a fake cop from a real one
Talks on for 'Squid Game' season 2, says director Hwang
DH Toon | Akhilesh's perfume for sweating common man!
India turn to 'Hitman' Rohit for new T20 direction
From Squid coin to memes, the 'Wild West' of crypto