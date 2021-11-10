Why the Dalai Lama prefers to stay in India

Dalai Lama says prefers to stay in India since Taiwan-China relations 'delicate'

He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Nov 10 2021, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 11:09 ist
The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, when asked on Wednesday in an online news conference about visiting Taiwan, said he prefers to stay in India since relations between Taiwan and mainland China are "quite delicate."

He also said he has no particular plans to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. 

Dalai Lama
China
Taiwan
India
Tibet
World Politics
Xi Jinping

