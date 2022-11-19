Data Bill first in India to use ‘she/her’ pronouns for all genders

Data Bill to use 'she/her' pronouns for all genders

This was stated in interpretation section of the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, published on Friday

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 19 2022, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 02:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Perhaps the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill became the first law in India to use female pronouns of ‘she/her’ while referring to individuals.

In the interpretation section of the draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, published on Friday, said that “In this Act... the pronouns ‘her’ and ‘she’ have been used for an individual, irrespective of gender.”

And further, under the section of deemed consent, the draft stated that, “in a situation where the Data Principal voluntarily provides her personal data to the Data Fiduciary and it is reasonably expected that she would provide such personal data”. While illustrating, the bill said ‘A’ shares her name and mobile number with a Data Fiduciary for the purpose of reserving a table at a restaurant.

‘A’ shall be deemed to have given her consent to the collection of her name and mobile number by the Data Fiduciary for the purpose of confirming the reservation.

